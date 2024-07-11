Samsung unveils next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones

Samsung has just unveiled its new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones during its Unpacked event, with many of the same features between the new handsets, as well as upgrades to the cameras, displays, and pricing.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone features a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display at up to 120Hz, while the internal display is a larger 7.6-inch AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 handset has a 50-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4-megapixel inner under-display selfie camera, and a better 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover.

Inside, Samsung is powering both the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage, but the Z Fold 6 has a 1TB model on offer.

Out of the box, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones feature Android 14 with Samsung promising up to 7 years of software and security updates for its new phones. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4400mAh battery, 25W USB-C charging, and wireless charging support. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 4000mAh battery, slightly less than the much bigger Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone.

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Cover display : 6.3-inch AMOLED, 2376 x 968 pixels, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate

Internal display : 7.6-inch AMOLED, 2160 x 1856 pixels, 1-120Hz variable display

Weight : 239g (8.43 ounces)

Cameras : 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (cover selfie)

Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM/storage : 12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery : 4400mAh

Price: starts from $1900 (256GB model)