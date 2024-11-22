ASUS reveals ROG Phone 9 Pro gaming smartphone: Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 185Hz refresh

TL;DR: ASUS has launched the ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones, featuring a 185Hz refresh rate and 648 programmable mini-LEDs on the back for gaming. Both phones have a 6.78. ASUS has launched the ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones, featuring a 185Hz refresh rate and 648 programmable mini-LEDs on the back for gaming. Both phones have a 6.78.

ASUS has introduced its new ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones, featuring up to an incredible 185Hz refresh rate and an amazingly awesome 648 programmable mini-LEDs on the back... that you can play games on. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones both feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and up to 2500 nits of brightness. ASUS is ushering in a blistering 185Hz refresh rate on its new ROG Phone 9 handsets, but with games that are enabled by ASUS Game Genie will you get 185Hz.

On the back, there's 648 programmable mini-LEDs that can be tweaked, with the AniME Vision display giving a totally custom look to your new ASUS ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphone, and the back of the phone can even be used to play games.

Inside, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 non-Pro can have up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, while the ROG Phone 9 Pro can have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. However, ASUS always delivers with something even better... with the ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition featuring an insane 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage inside of the new gaming smartphone.

ASUS says that it has added a new graphene sheet that is 57% larger, with a vapor chamber cooler that keeps the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor cool. There's a 5800mAh battery inside, that ASUS says is good for over 4 hours of heavy gaming sessions, with the cell retaining at least 80% of its charge after 1000 complete cycles. There's a 65W fast-charger, with wireless charge getting 15W.

On the camera side of things ASUS always delivers and the ROG Phone 9 is no different, there's a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony Lytia 700 sensor in both handsets (ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro) and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor for teh base model, and a 32-megapixel 1/3-inch telephoto snapper on the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Both handsets feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, with ASUS adding a 3.5mm audio jack to the new ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones. If you live in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China then the new ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones are available for pre-order today, while US customers will have to wait until January 2025.

Styled for gamers : Sleek premium design; customizable AniMe Vision display; Pro version has 648 programmable mini-LEDs with AniMe Play pixel games

Incredible AI gaming power : Exclusive ROG-developed AI gaming features for an unparalleled gaming experience

Advanced performance : Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform with advanced ROG GameCool 9 cooling system to unlock maximum performance

Plays like a console: Amazing console-like control with the AirTrigger controls and ROG accessory ecosystem

