ASUS reveals ROG Phone 9 Pro gaming smartphone: Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 185Hz refresh

ASUS reveals its new ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro gaming smartphones: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, AMOLED panel, up to 185Hz refresh rate.

TL;DR: ASUS has launched the ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones, featuring a 185Hz refresh rate and 648 programmable mini-LEDs on the back for gaming. Both phones have a 6.78.

ASUS has introduced its new ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones, featuring up to an incredible 185Hz refresh rate and an amazingly awesome 648 programmable mini-LEDs on the back... that you can play games on. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones both feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and up to 2500 nits of brightness. ASUS is ushering in a blistering 185Hz refresh rate on its new ROG Phone 9 handsets, but with games that are enabled by ASUS Game Genie will you get 185Hz.

On the back, there's 648 programmable mini-LEDs that can be tweaked, with the AniME Vision display giving a totally custom look to your new ASUS ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphone, and the back of the phone can even be used to play games.

Inside, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 non-Pro can have up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, while the ROG Phone 9 Pro can have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. However, ASUS always delivers with something even better... with the ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition featuring an insane 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage inside of the new gaming smartphone.

ASUS says that it has added a new graphene sheet that is 57% larger, with a vapor chamber cooler that keeps the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor cool. There's a 5800mAh battery inside, that ASUS says is good for over 4 hours of heavy gaming sessions, with the cell retaining at least 80% of its charge after 1000 complete cycles. There's a 65W fast-charger, with wireless charge getting 15W.

On the camera side of things ASUS always delivers and the ROG Phone 9 is no different, there's a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony Lytia 700 sensor in both handsets (ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro) and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor for teh base model, and a 32-megapixel 1/3-inch telephoto snapper on the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Both handsets feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, with ASUS adding a 3.5mm audio jack to the new ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones. If you live in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China then the new ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphones are available for pre-order today, while US customers will have to wait until January 2025.

  • Styled for gamers: Sleek premium design; customizable AniMe Vision display; Pro version has 648 programmable mini-LEDs with AniMe Play pixel games
  • Incredible AI gaming power: Exclusive ROG-developed AI gaming features for an unparalleled gaming experience
  • Advanced performance: Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform with advanced ROG GameCool 9 cooling system to unlock maximum performance
  • Plays like a console: Amazing console-like control with the AirTrigger controls and ROG accessory ecosystem
AI gaming power:

  • X Sense 3.0 leverages AI image recognition to streamline gaming tasks, such as detecting key events and auto-collecting items. Our latest 3.0 version even auto-upgrades character skills, enabling gamers to unleash their ultimate abilities with ease.
  • X Capture 2.0 employs AI image-recognition to detect key events and automatically records moments of victory, team fights, and when the user draws character cards in the game.
  • AI Grabber 2.0 utilizes AI for text recognition, making it incredibly easy to search for tips, and now it even supports a translation feature, ensuring smoother communication.
  • AI Noise Cancelation uses machine learning to identify different noise frequencies, making it easy for gamers to eliminate unwanted sounds for clear communication during gameplay.
NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com
