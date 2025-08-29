Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 perf teased: 4.74GHz CPU clocks on Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

TL;DR: Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 promises a 50% performance boost with up to 4.74GHz CPU speeds and an Adreno 840 GPU clocked at 1.2GHz. Tested on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge, it surpasses 4 million AnTuTu points, positioning it as a leading next-gen flagship processor.

Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen2 might shift into high marketing gear, with rumors swirling that it will be dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, and that we'll see huge 4.61GHz clock speeds and 50% more performance than its predecessor.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In new rumors from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, we're hearing new information on Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor, which was reported tested on Samsung's unreleased Galaxy S26 Edge with a higher-binned part as its performance cores on Geekbench 6 were a huge 4.74GHz, instead of the regular 4.61GHz in previous rumors.

Qualcomm seems to be going with the same 2 + 6 cluster of CPU cores like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, with the Performance cores at a default of 4.61GHz and a tweaked (through higher-binned silicon) of 4.74GHz, with the Efficiency cores at 3.63GHz. On the GPU side, Qualcomm is using the Adreno 840 with the leaker saying that we'll see default clocks of 1.20GHz, which is 100MHz more than the 1.10GHz on Adreno 830.

Read more: Samsung loses bid to make Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, moves to TSMC N3P node

Digital Chat Station said: "SM8850/Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5. As previously mentioned, the chip's current main frequency is 4.61GHz, with 2 x 4.61GHz super cores + 6 x 3.63GHz large cores, and an Adreno 840 GPU at 1.2GHz. Currently, the first wave of new phones from Xiaomi, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, and Realme are running at 4.61GHz".

The leaker continued: "Samsung is launching a 4.7GHz high-frequency version, and domestic phones will follow suit next year with the 4.74GHz version. The latest AnTuTu score is 400W++".

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor has reportedly pushed above 4 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark, which is a huge increase over the fastest Android-powered smartphone -- the REDMAGIC 10 Pro -- which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and scores 2,662,615 points in AnTuTu.

That's a huge 50% performance increase, so if these figures are correct, Qualcomm will have some bragging rights at its upcoming Snapdragon Summit event starting on September 23.