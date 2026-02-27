Micron chips spotted for the first time on NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPU

The first Micron GDDR7 memory chips have been spotted on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, indicating Micron is now supplying memory to team green.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has started integrating Micron GDDR7 memory modules in its RTX 50-series GPUs due to DRAM shortages affecting Samsung and SK Hynix supplies. This shift aims to stabilize GPU availability and may eventually help curb rising GPU prices, which have increased by 15% since October 2025.

NVIDIA has seemingly begun rolling out RTX 50-series GPUs with Micron memory modules, amid the ongoing DRAM shortage crisis.

The first Micron GDDR7 chips were discovered on a GALAX GeForce RTX 5060 Black OC V2 by Quasar Zone, which conducted a teardown of the GPU in their review. Notably, NVIDIA typically sourced its memory modules for its GPUs from Samsung and SK Hynix, but given that the supply of memory modules is currently being gobbled up by the demand for more AI-focused hardware, NVIDIA has moved to begin sourcing chips from Micron as well.

The teardown revealed four GDDR7 2GB memory chips located around the substrate. As for NVIDIA now purchasing memory from Micron, reports state that this decision by team green indicates NVIDIA is also struggling to maintain a sufficient supply of memory from Samsung and SK Hynix. But now that Micron is supplying memory to NVIDIA for consumer-level GPUs, we can hope that GPU prices will begin to recover. However, it will likely be some time before we see the impact on market prices.

NVIDIA GPUs have increased in price by 15% since October 2025, and as of the current reporting, the prices are still steadily increasing.