Micron chips spotted for the first time on NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPU

The first Micron GDDR7 memory chips have been spotted on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, indicating Micron is now supplying memory to team green.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has started integrating Micron GDDR7 memory modules in its RTX 50-series GPUs due to DRAM shortages affecting Samsung and SK Hynix supplies. This shift aims to stabilize GPU availability and may eventually help curb rising GPU prices, which have increased by 15% since October 2025.

NVIDIA has seemingly begun rolling out RTX 50-series GPUs with Micron memory modules, amid the ongoing DRAM shortage crisis.

3

The first Micron GDDR7 chips were discovered on a GALAX GeForce RTX 5060 Black OC V2 by Quasar Zone, which conducted a teardown of the GPU in their review. Notably, NVIDIA typically sourced its memory modules for its GPUs from Samsung and SK Hynix, but given that the supply of memory modules is currently being gobbled up by the demand for more AI-focused hardware, NVIDIA has moved to begin sourcing chips from Micron as well.

The teardown revealed four GDDR7 2GB memory chips located around the substrate. As for NVIDIA now purchasing memory from Micron, reports state that this decision by team green indicates NVIDIA is also struggling to maintain a sufficient supply of memory from Samsung and SK Hynix. But now that Micron is supplying memory to NVIDIA for consumer-level GPUs, we can hope that GPU prices will begin to recover. However, it will likely be some time before we see the impact on market prices.

NVIDIA GPUs have increased in price by 15% since October 2025, and as of the current reporting, the prices are still steadily increasing.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com and quasarzone.com

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

