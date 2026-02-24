Thousands of DJI vacuums hacked across 24 countries, remote access

A developer who purchased an expensive DJI robot vacuum has managed to gain access to thousands of DJI vacuums across 24 countries, with the developer being able to remotely view through their cameras, harvest floor plans, IP addresses, and more.

Sammy Azdoufal, an AI strategist at a property management company, has shown The Verge how they managed to gain access to DJI's network of robot vacuums, and it started with the purchase of his own Romo robot vacuum. Azdoufal wondered if it would be able to control the Romo vacuum with a PS5 controller. Azdoufal noticed the Romo vacuum offered remote control through the smartphone app.

Azdoufal decided to write his own app with Claude Code, and after verifying his own vacuum on the network, he realized he had actually gained access to approximately 6,700 devices across 24 countries. Azdoufal said the background access was severe as he was able to see through the cameras of the devices, steer them, and see sensitive metadata such as serial numbers, IP addresses, and even floor plans the vacuums tracked. Additionally, by entering a 14-digit code, he was even able to bypass any PIN on the devices.

The security hole has since been plugged by DJI, as Azdoufal notified the company of his seemingly unfettered access to the network shortly after he made the discovery. Notably, DJI said it was already in the process of rolling out a fix for the issue, but it had yet to deploy it across the network.