Death Stranding 2: On the Beach official PC requirements, requires RTX 3060 for 1080p for 60FPS

In a new detailed blogpost Sony revealed that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be arriving on PC on March 19, and that players who wish to enjoy the game at a minimum of 60FPS at 1080p will require a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB / AMD Radeon RX 6600. Nixxes and Kojima Productions will be handling the port, and PC players will have a range of graphic presets available to them. Additionally, the presets include a portable preset that is intended for handheld gaming devices.

Furthermore, On the Beach will be launching with a range of upscaling technologies, such as NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, and Intel XeSS 2. PC gamers will also have access to the option Pico (Progressive Image Compositor) within the upscaling settings, which is the same upscaling technology used by the PS5. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach also comes with ultrawide support, including super ultrawide at a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Minimum:

Average Performance : 1080p @ 30 FPS

: 1080p @ 30 FPS GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB CPU : Intel Core i3-10100/AMD Ryzen 3 3100

: Intel Core i3-10100/AMD Ryzen 3 3100 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS : Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer)

: Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer) Storage: 150GB SSD

Medium: