Death Stranding 2: On the Beach official PC requirements, requires RTX 3060 for 1080p for 60FPS

Sony has released the official PC requirements for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and for 1080p at 60FPS gamers will need an RTX 3060 12GB.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach official PC requirements, requires RTX 3060 for 1080p for 60FPS
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Sony has announced that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch on PC on March 19, requiring a minimum NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT for 1080p at 30FPS. The game supports advanced upscaling technologies, ultrawide displays, and offers multiple graphic presets for optimized performance.

Sony has released the official PC requirements for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and when the game will become available.

2

In a new detailed blogpost Sony revealed that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be arriving on PC on March 19, and that players who wish to enjoy the game at a minimum of 60FPS at 1080p will require a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB / AMD Radeon RX 6600. Nixxes and Kojima Productions will be handling the port, and PC players will have a range of graphic presets available to them. Additionally, the presets include a portable preset that is intended for handheld gaming devices.

Furthermore, On the Beach will be launching with a range of upscaling technologies, such as NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, and Intel XeSS 2. PC gamers will also have access to the option Pico (Progressive Image Compositor) within the upscaling settings, which is the same upscaling technology used by the PS5. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach also comes with ultrawide support, including super ultrawide at a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Minimum:

  • Average Performance: 1080p @ 30 FPS
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-10100/AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer)
  • Storage: 150GB SSD

Medium:

  • Average Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB/AMD Radeon RX 6600
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-11400/AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer)
  • Storage: 150GB SSD
NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com and blog.playstation.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

