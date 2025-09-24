Micron ships 11Gbps HBM4, working on HBM4E, and is ready with GDDR7 memory at 40Gbps+

TL;DR: Micron leads in ultra-fast GDDR7 memory with pin speeds exceeding 40Gbps, surpassing NVIDIA's current 28-30Gbps in GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. As the sole LPDRAM supplier for NVIDIA's AI servers, Micron also advances HBM4 memory and partners with TSMC for next-gen HBM4E, enhancing AI and gaming performance.

Micron has teased that it's well-positioned with its GDDR7 memory, which is designed to deliver ultra-fast performance with pin speeds exceeding 40Gbps.

NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs ship with GDDR7 memory with speeds of 28Gbps to 30Gbps, but in its recent earnings call, Micron confirmed it has 40Gbps+ GDDR7 memory ready. The company has been working in close collaboration with NVIDIA on pioneering the adoption of LPDRAM for servers, and now that NVIDIA's launched its LPDRAM in their GB (Grace Blackwell) AI server family, Micron has been the sole supplier of LPDRAM in the data center.

Micron President & CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said: "In close collaboration with NVIDIA, Micron has pioneered the adoption of LPDRAM for servers, and since NVIDIA's launch of LPDRAM in their GB product family, Micron has been the sole supplier of LPDRAM in the data center. In addition to our leadership in HBM and LP5, Micron is also well-positioned with our GDDR7 products, which are designed to deliver ultra-fast performance with pin speeds exceeding 40 Gbps, along with best-in-class power efficiency to address needs of certain future AI systems".

Micron took the time to announce it is also shipping the industry's fastest HBM4 memory with pin speeds of 11Gbps, and that it will be teaming with TSMC for next-gen HBM4E memory that will arrive in the future.