New Xbox CEO doesn't deny not being a gamer, comments on background

The new CEO of Xbox has responded to the criticisms surrounding her first achievement being awarded to her gamertag in January 2026.

TL;DR: Phil Spencer steps down as Xbox head after 25 years, succeeded by Microsoft CoreAI president Asha Sharma. Despite criticism over Sharma's limited gaming history, she emphasizes her focus on enhancing Xbox's future, prioritizing innovation and community over personal gaming expertise. This leadership change signals a strategic shift for Xbox.

Last week Xbox announced the head of Xbox Phil Spencer was going to be departing from his position as the face of Xbox after spending 25 years with the team. The company also revealed Spencer's replacement, Asha Sharma, the current president of Microsoft CoreAI.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Given Sharma's current position and how the gaming community treats AI as a hot button topic, the announcement sparked quite a lot of attention, with some diving into Sharma's background to see how she would fit the Spencer shaped hole at Xbox, and what the future plans for Xbox as a whole.

However, Sharma has found herself under quite a bit of scrutiny as she revealed her gamertag in a recent X post, which gamers quickly searched through and discovered Sharma's first achievement was awarded to the gamertag on January 15, 2026. The discovery and lack of long-time activity on the account resulted in gamers accusing Sharma of having very little gaming experience, insinuating she may not fit the position as the head of Xbox.