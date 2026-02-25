TweakTown
New top-down Overwatch game leaks ahead of announcement

Blizzard has announced Overwatch Rush, a new top-down Overwatch game that is an entirely new game, and not a port of the original game.

TL;DR: Blizzard Entertainment announced Overwatch Rush, a new top-down mobile hero shooter designed specifically for the Overwatch universe. Developed by a dedicated mobile-experienced team separate from Team 4, Rush offers fresh 4v4 gameplay built exclusively for mobile players, expanding the Overwatch experience across platforms.

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Overwatch Rush, a new top-down Hero shooter that is "designed specifically for the Overwatch universe."

The new mobile game has received a dedicated team at Blizzard, and all of its members have had experience with mobile games in the past. Additionally, Blizzard writes that this team is separate from Team 4, which remains entirely focused on Overwatch. The press release also states Rush is an entirely new game, and not a port, as it has been specifically built for mobile players.

Embedded in the press release is a 3-minute gameplay video showcasing the 4v4 match. Interestingly, the video is actually unlisted on the Blizzard YouTube channel. The gameplay shows two teams fighting over a point in classic Overwatch fashion. Blizzard writes in the description of the video that this footage is of a "development build" of Overwatch Rush, meaning what we get on release will likely be an improvement of what we see in-game in the footage.

"While there remains a lot of work to do, we're eager to see how players enjoy what we've built so far, and to hear from them on what we should focus on in the coming phases of development. Our mission is to continue to expand the Overwatch universe by bringing fresh new adventures to players across all platforms. We'll continue to keep you updated on how things are progressing," writes the Overwatch Rush team

NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

