New top-down Overwatch game leaks ahead of announcement

Blizzard has announced Overwatch Rush, a new top-down Overwatch game that is an entirely new game, and not a port of the original game.

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Overwatch Rush, a new top-down Hero shooter that is "designed specifically for the Overwatch universe."

The new mobile game has received a dedicated team at Blizzard, and all of its members have had experience with mobile games in the past. Additionally, Blizzard writes that this team is separate from Team 4, which remains entirely focused on Overwatch. The press release also states Rush is an entirely new game, and not a port, as it has been specifically built for mobile players.

Embedded in the press release is a 3-minute gameplay video showcasing the 4v4 match. Interestingly, the video is actually unlisted on the Blizzard YouTube channel. The gameplay shows two teams fighting over a point in classic Overwatch fashion. Blizzard writes in the description of the video that this footage is of a "development build" of Overwatch Rush, meaning what we get on release will likely be an improvement of what we see in-game in the footage.