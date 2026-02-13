AMD could release next-gen desktop RDNA 5 GPUs in 2027, near same time as next-gen Xbox

AMD is reportedly prepared to launch a next-gen RDNA 5-based GPU in 2027, uses the same GPU chiplet as the next-gen Xbox, which launches in 2027.

TL;DR: AMD's next-generation RDNA 5-based Radeon RX GPUs are expected in mid-to-late 2027, sharing the same chiplet design as Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Magnus console. The GPU features up to 64 compute units and 18GB GDDR7 memory, targeting high performance and direct competition with NVIDIA's RTX 6090.

AMD could release its next-generation RDNA 5-based Radeon RX series GPUs in mid-to-late 2027 says leaker, as it shares the same GPU chiplet design as the next-gen Xbox, which Microsoft will unleash in late 2027.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who has had a source tell him that Microsoft's upcoming custom Xbox Magnus silicon from AMD is complete, and that test units of the next-gen Xbox are already being sent out. MLID says: "For all intents and purposes, Xbox Magnus' exact silicon is done. It is ready to be sent to manufactured test units, and that puts them well ahead of schedule. In fact, I was told that this should easily allow for a late 2027 launch".

MLID says he's been told that the CPU and GPU dies have been completed, and that the GPU chiplet for the next-generation Xbox is "literally the same chip" that will be used in the Radeon RX 9070 XT successor in 2027. Don't go expecting the same GPU inside of the next-gen Xbox to be the full-fat RDNA 5 chiplet, as it would be more of a mid-range GPU.

We had MLID leak out details on the next-gen "AT0" and "AT2" dies that AMD is cooking up for RDNA 5, with the "At2" die featuring up to 64 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU power or so, with 18GB of GDDR7 memory. This should be the RDNA 5-based GPU die that we'll find inside of Xbox Magnus (which MLID leaks will feature up to 68 CUs and up to 48GB of GDDR7 memory supported).