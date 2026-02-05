AMD CEO says its new semi-custom SoC is ready for next-gen Xbox launching in 2027

AMD confirms its upcoming semi-custom SoC that will be the heart of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console is 'progressing well to support a launch in 2027'.

TL;DR: AMD confirms the semi-custom "Magnus" SoC for Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is progressing well for a 2027 launch, featuring up to 68 RDNA 5 CUs, 3 Zen 6 plus 8 Zen 6c CPU cores, 48GB GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, and advanced AI capabilities, surpassing PlayStation 6 specs.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su recently said that the semi-custom SoC in development for Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console is "progressing well to support a launch in 2027".

During AMD's recent Q4 2025 earnings call, Su said: "For 2026, we expect semi-custom SoC annual revenue to decline by a significant double-digit percentage as we enter the seventh year of what has been a very strong console cycle. From a product standpoint, Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year. And development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027".

We've had plenty of detail on the custom Magnus APU that AMD is crafting for the next-gen Xbox from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who says that the next-gen Xbox will feature a huge 68 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU power, which means the new Xbox has more RDNA 5 CUs than the PlayStation 6 which reportedly has 52-54 CUs of RDNA 5.

MLID says that Magnus has at least 24MB of L2 cache for the GPU, up to 3 x Zen 6 CPU cores joined by 8 x Zen 6c cores with 12MB of L3 cache. The next-gen Xbox will reportedly have a 192-bit memory bus with up to a whopping 48GB of GDDR7 memory. This is once again more than the PS6 from recent leaks (also from MLID) stating the PS6 would have a 160-bit memory bus and up to 40GB of RAM support.

Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak: