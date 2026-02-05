AMD CEO says its new semi-custom SoC is ready for next-gen Xbox launching in 2027

AMD confirms its upcoming semi-custom SoC that will be the heart of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console is 'progressing well to support a launch in 2027'.

TL;DR: AMD confirms the semi-custom "Magnus" SoC for Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is progressing well for a 2027 launch, featuring up to 68 RDNA 5 CUs, 3 Zen 6 plus 8 Zen 6c CPU cores, 48GB GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, and advanced AI capabilities, surpassing PlayStation 6 specs.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su recently said that the semi-custom SoC in development for Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console is "progressing well to support a launch in 2027".

During AMD's recent Q4 2025 earnings call, Su said: "For 2026, we expect semi-custom SoC annual revenue to decline by a significant double-digit percentage as we enter the seventh year of what has been a very strong console cycle. From a product standpoint, Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year. And development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027".

We've had plenty of detail on the custom Magnus APU that AMD is crafting for the next-gen Xbox from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who says that the next-gen Xbox will feature a huge 68 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU power, which means the new Xbox has more RDNA 5 CUs than the PlayStation 6 which reportedly has 52-54 CUs of RDNA 5.

MLID says that Magnus has at least 24MB of L2 cache for the GPU, up to 3 x Zen 6 CPU cores joined by 8 x Zen 6c cores with 12MB of L3 cache. The next-gen Xbox will reportedly have a 192-bit memory bus with up to a whopping 48GB of GDDR7 memory. This is once again more than the PS6 from recent leaks (also from MLID) stating the PS6 would have a 160-bit memory bus and up to 40GB of RAM support.

Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak:

  • 1) 144mm² SoC (N3P) + 264mm² GPU (N3C/P) = 408mm²
  • 2) Likely 250-350W TDP (estimation, not 100%)
  • 3) 68 x RDNA 5 CUs (disabled from up to 70 CU)
  • - 4 Shader Engines Total = 3 x 9 WGP + 1 x 8 WGP
  • - Each Shader Engine has 2 x Shader Arrays 4) At least 24MB L2 cache for the GPU
  • 5) Up to 3 x Zen 6 + 8 x Zen 6c with 12MB L3 cache
  • 6) 192-bit memory bus with up to 48GB of GDDR7
  • 7) NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W (2 Power Consumption Modes)
  • 8) Targeting 2027 for Launch