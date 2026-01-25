AMD will use RDNA 5 for its premium integrated GPUs, while RDNA 3.5 will live on until 2029

AMD's next-gen premium SoCs like Medusa Halo and next-gen Halo-level APUs will be powered by RDNA 5, while RDNA 3.5 will live on until 2029.

TL;DR: AMD will maintain its RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture for mainstream and low-end APUs until at least 2029, reserving the advanced RDNA 5 GPU cores for premium Halo-tier SoCs like the Zen 6-based Medusa Halo APU, which promises high-end gaming performance with power efficiency.

In a new post by leaker @Kepler_L2 on X, we're hearing that AMD is dividing its APU roadmap into two categories. The first will be products targeting lower end markets or markets that don't need good iGPU performance (i.e., office laptops, and also laptops using high-end dGPUs). These will continue to use RDNA 3.5 until 2029.

The second are "premium" integrated GPU products with RDNA 5, like AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Medusa Halo APU that is expected to sport 48 CUs of RDNA 5-based GPU with RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming performance inside of a power-sipping APU.

We have proof of this through the new Ryzen AI 400 series "Gorgon Point" APUs which use the RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture with higher GPU clock speeds, while Strix Halo and Gorgon Halo both use the same RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture in larger configurations (more CUs) with up to 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 on the premium Halo APUs compared to 16 CUs on the mainstream chips.

AMD will reportedly use RDNA 3.5 GPU cores inside of its next-gen Medusa Point APU, which is a mainstream chip, versus RDNA 5 GPU cores in the premium Medusa Halo APU.