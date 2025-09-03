AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPU codenames are from Transformers: Alpha Trion, Magnus, and Orion

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 GPUs are codenamed after Transformers characters: Alpha Trion for flagship desktop cards, Ultra Magnus for mid-tier or entry-level GPUs including the next Xbox APU, and Orion Pax (Optimus Prime) as a high-end chip powering PlayStation 6. These codenames highlight AMD's next-gen graphics innovation.

AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 GPU codenames are reportedly from Transformers, with Alpha Trion, Magnus, and Orion GPUs rolling out in the future.

RDNA 5 GPU leaks pointing to Alpha Trion, Magnus, Orion (source: MLID)

In a new post from leaker Kepler_L2 on the Anandtech forums, who said: "gfx13 codenames are from Transformers. Alpha Trion, (Ultra) Magnus and Orion (Pax)". According to the Transformers Wiki, Alpha Trion is one of the oldest living Transformers, going back as far as the first generation of Cybertronians.

Alpha Trion is one of the most experienced Transformers, with AMD possibly using the "Alpha Trion" codename for its flagship RDNA 5 GPU, with Kepler going as far as saying that Alpha Trion could cover the entire desktop Radeon GPU family of graphics cards for the PC.

After that, we've got Ultra Magnus, who feels like he's nothing more than a soldier for the Transformers, who will take orders versus giving them which means he doesn't get the opportunities that he wants that would involve more responsibility. Ultra Magnus could be a mid-tier or entry-tier RDNA 5 GPU, with leaks suggesting the "Magnus" APU would be powering the next-generation Xbox.

The last one is Orion Pax or Optimus Prime himself, the most iconic character in the Transformers universe, as the prime character with the leadership role of the Transformers. AMD could use Optimus Prime aka Orion Pax as a high-end or even the very top RDNA 5 chip itself standing side-by-side with Alpha Trion. It's going to be either Alpha Trion or Orion which will be the flagship RDNA 5 GPU, with Orion reportedly powering Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 console.