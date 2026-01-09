NVIDIA hires 10-year Google veteran to report directly to CEO Jensen Huang

NVIDIA has picked up Google marketing executive, and 10-year Google veteran Alison Wagonfeld to step into the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Wagonfeld will be the first CMO at NVIDIA, and according to reports from Wall Street Journal, which spoke to a person familiar with the situation, Wagonfeld will be reporting directly to company CEO Jensen Huang, and that all members of the marketing and communications team will report to Wagonfeld once she begins her position in February.
The former Google employee announced the move to Team Green in a LinkedIn post, mentioning that she has been part of the Google Cloud project since it was merely a start-up in 2016, and that she has been part of it growing into a $60 billion run-rate business. With the explosion in AI, NVIDIA has positioned itself phenomenally to benefit off the demand for more advanced systems, as NVIDIA makes the most advanced and most efficient hardware to power artificial intelligence.
Since the release of ChatGPT in 2022, NVIDIA has gained an intense amount of market value as companies rush to purchase as many AI chips as it possibly can from Team Green. For example, NVIDIA reported record sales of $57 billion in its most recent quarter, a 62% increase from the year earlier.
