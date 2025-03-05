NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and industry visionaries to present 'what's next in AI' at GTC 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and industry veterans will present 'what's next in AI' at GTC 2025, expect Blackwell Ultra and Rubin AI GPU tease (hopefully).

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang along with industry visionaries will unveil "what's next in AI" at GTC 2025, the world's premier AI conference.

GTC 2025 will bring the brightest minds in AI to showcase breakthroughs happening now in physical AI, agentic AI and scientific discovery. The GPU Technology Conference (GTC) will see 25,000 attendees in person, and over 300,000 attendees virtually, where you can stream GTC 2025 right here when it kicks off March 17-21 in San Jose, California.

Jensen said: "AI is pushing the limits of what's possible -- turning yesterday's dreams into today's reality. GTC brings together the brightest scientists, engineers, developers and creators to imagine and build a better future. Come and be first to see the new advances in NVIDIA computing and breakthroughs in AI, robotics, science and the arts that will transform industries and society".

AI is here, and it's mainstream - powering the everyday brands that shape people's lives. At GTC, some of the world's largest companies, groundbreaking startups and leading academic minds will convene to explore the transformative impact of AI across industries.

With over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers and nearly 400 exhibitors, GTC will showcase how NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing platforms tackle the world's biggest and toughest challenges - spanning climate research to healthcare, cybersecurity, humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles and more. From large language models and physical AI to cloud computing and scientific discovery, NVIDIA's full-stack platform is driving the next industrial revolution.

Notable speakers include:

Pieter Abbeel, director of the UC Berkeley Robot Learning Lab and co-director of the UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab

Drago Anguelov, vice president and head of research, Waymo

Frances Arnold, Nobel Laureate in chemistry and Linus Pauling Professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering and biochemistry, California Institute of Technology

Gülen Bengi, chief marketing officer, Mars Snacking

Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer, Unilever

Noam Brown, research scientist, OpenAI

Nadia Carlsten, CEO, Danish Centre for AI Innovation, Novo Nordisk Foundation

Max Jaderberg, chief AI officer, and Sergei Yakneen, chief technology officer, Isomorphic Labs

Athina Kanioura, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, PepsiCo

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founding partner, WndrCo

The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, United Kingdom

Yann LeCun, vice president and chief AI scientist, Meta; professor, New York University

Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI

Joe Park, chief digital and technology officer, Yum! Brands; president, Byte by Yum!

Rajendra "RP" Prasad, chief information and asset engineering officer, Accenture

Raji Rajagopalan, vice president, Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft

Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer, Boston Dynamics

RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian

Clara Shih, head of business AI, Meta

Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer, Delta Air Lines

Pras Velagapudi, chief technology officer, Agility Robotics

Leaders from the quantum computing industry will join a panel with Huang from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, shedding light on the current state and future of quantum computing. The panel will be livestreamed and available on demand, and feature pioneers in quantum computing, including: