Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and industry visionaries to present 'what's next in AI' at GTC 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and industry veterans will present 'what's next in AI' at GTC 2025, expect Blackwell Ultra and Rubin AI GPU tease (hopefully).

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GTC 2025, led by CEO Jensen Huang, will showcase AI advancements with over 1,000 sessions and 2,000 speakers, including industry leaders and Nobel laureates. The event, held March 17-21 in San Jose, will explore AI's impact across industries, featuring breakthroughs in robotics, healthcare, and quantum computing.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang along with industry visionaries will unveil "what's next in AI" at GTC 2025, the world's premier AI conference.

2

GTC 2025 will bring the brightest minds in AI to showcase breakthroughs happening now in physical AI, agentic AI and scientific discovery. The GPU Technology Conference (GTC) will see 25,000 attendees in person, and over 300,000 attendees virtually, where you can stream GTC 2025 right here when it kicks off March 17-21 in San Jose, California.

Jensen said: "AI is pushing the limits of what's possible -- turning yesterday's dreams into today's reality. GTC brings together the brightest scientists, engineers, developers and creators to imagine and build a better future. Come and be first to see the new advances in NVIDIA computing and breakthroughs in AI, robotics, science and the arts that will transform industries and society".

AI is here, and it's mainstream - powering the everyday brands that shape people's lives. At GTC, some of the world's largest companies, groundbreaking startups and leading academic minds will convene to explore the transformative impact of AI across industries.

With over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers and nearly 400 exhibitors, GTC will showcase how NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing platforms tackle the world's biggest and toughest challenges - spanning climate research to healthcare, cybersecurity, humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles and more. From large language models and physical AI to cloud computing and scientific discovery, NVIDIA's full-stack platform is driving the next industrial revolution.

Notable speakers include:

  • Pieter Abbeel, director of the UC Berkeley Robot Learning Lab and co-director of the UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab
  • Drago Anguelov, vice president and head of research, Waymo
  • Frances Arnold, Nobel Laureate in chemistry and Linus Pauling Professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering and biochemistry, California Institute of Technology
  • Gülen Bengi, chief marketing officer, Mars Snacking
  • Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer, Unilever
  • Noam Brown, research scientist, OpenAI
  • Nadia Carlsten, CEO, Danish Centre for AI Innovation, Novo Nordisk Foundation
  • Max Jaderberg, chief AI officer, and Sergei Yakneen, chief technology officer, Isomorphic Labs
  • Athina Kanioura, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, PepsiCo
  • Jeffrey Katzenberg, founding partner, WndrCo
  • The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, United Kingdom
  • Yann LeCun, vice president and chief AI scientist, Meta; professor, New York University
  • Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI
  • Joe Park, chief digital and technology officer, Yum! Brands; president, Byte by Yum!
  • Rajendra "RP" Prasad, chief information and asset engineering officer, Accenture
  • Raji Rajagopalan, vice president, Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft
  • Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer, Boston Dynamics
  • RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian
  • Clara Shih, head of business AI, Meta
  • Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer, Delta Air Lines
  • Pras Velagapudi, chief technology officer, Agility Robotics

Leaders from the quantum computing industry will join a panel with Huang from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, shedding light on the current state and future of quantum computing. The panel will be livestreamed and available on demand, and feature pioneers in quantum computing, including:

  • Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave
  • Ben Bloom, CEO, Atom Computing
  • Peter Chapman, executive chair, IonQ
  • Rajeeb Hazra, CEO, Quantinuum
  • Loïc Henriet, co-CEO, Pasqal
  • Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion
  • Subodh Kulkarni, CEO, Rigetti
  • John Levy, CEO, SEEQC
  • Andrew Ory, CEO, QuEra Computing
  • Théau Peronnin, CEO, Alice & Bob
  • Rob Schoelkopf, chief scientist, Quantum Circuits
  • Simone Severini, general manager, quantum technologies, AWS
  • Pete Shadbolt, chief scientific officer, PsiQuantum
  • Krysta Svore, technical fellow, Microsoft
NEWS SOURCE:nvidianews.nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

