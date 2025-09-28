NVIDIA CEO is the AI GPU Godfather: Amazon and Google tell Jensen when they're making AI chips

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang doesn't like being surprised by companies making their own in-house AI chips, Amazon and Google warn him in advance.

Amazon and Google will give NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang a call before they announce any new in-house AI chip efforts, as Jensen doesn't like being surprised by his competitors.

In a new article from The Information, it's reported that when companies like Amazon and Google have new AI chip announcements, they'll give Jensen a heads-up ahead of time, as he doesn't like being blindsided. These companies can't survive without access to NVIDIA GPUs, so they play ball with Jensen as there is no alternative, he's almost like the AI GPU Godfather.

The Information's report explains: "at the center of it all is Huang, to whom other leaders in the industry show unusual forms of deference. For example, when Amazon and Google have news to announce about their in-house AI chip efforts -- which they're developing to lessen their dependence on NVIDIA -- they've learned it's best to first give a heads up to Huang, say several people involved in these communications".

"The cloud computing businesses of Amazon and Google can't survive without access to NVIDIA's GPUs. And while Huang tolerates their chip efforts, his partners know he doesn't like surprises about what they're up to, said those people".

It makes sense, as AMD is nowhere near NVIDIA's dominant position in AI GPUs, and Intel isn't even in its dust... it's in the sidelines twiddling its thumbs. NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang truly is the AI GPU Godfather, no one makes a move anywhere near his territory -- AI GPUs to be clear -- without him knowing.