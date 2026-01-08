Samsung expects profits to surge by 3x following memory price madness

Samsung is expecting to triple its profits over the crazed grab for memory amid skyrocketing prices over the lack of global supply.

TL;DR: Samsung forecasts a profit surge in late 2025 driven by record memory sales amid soaring AI demand and supply shortages. Memory prices jumped 40-50%, tripling Samsung's profits and boosting its share value by over 145% in 12 months. The company plans to expand its HBM offerings to compete with SK Hynix.

Samsung has put out an earnings guidance that revealed it expects profits will surge in the last three months of 2025, as the company reports record high sales amid overbearing demand for memory.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Memory is currently being swallowed by AI companies outbidding consumer-facing companies that typically have less borrowing power due to how much volume they are requesting. Memory manufacturers, such as Samsung, have become necessary to continue the exponential development of artificial intelligence.

Samsung reports that it expects its profits will triple due to the crazed surge in memory prices over the lack of supply, with Counterpoint Research estimating that memory prices jumped between 40% and 50% during the last quarter of 2025.

Samsung's share value has also increased amid the memory crisis, with data indicating Samsung's share price has gained more than 145% in the past 12 months. Over the next twelve months Samsung will be focusing on expanding its HBM offerings, which are currently behind other South Korean competitors, SK Hynix.