PS5 and controllers hit with Black Friday sale, savings of up to $100 on Amazon and Newegg

Sony's PlayStation 5 and its controllers have been heavily discounted on Newegg and Amazon in celebration of the upcoming Black Friday sale weekend.

Black Friday deals are already here, and some of the two best online marketplaces to pick up new gadgets and technology is Amazon and Newegg.

Christmas is just around the corner, and now is a fantastic time to cross some of the names of the present list as prices have been slashed across a variety of products. Included in the long list of items that are discounted is Sony's PlayStation 5 and its controllers, which makes sense since the company just released its PlayStation 5 Pro.

Notably, the Slim version of the console that comes without a disc tray is the variant that's discounted, with buyers able to save just over $100 on Amazon and Newegg if they choose to purchase it during the Black Friday deal period. Additionally, if you already have a PS5, or recently purchased a PS5 Pro, now might be a good time to pick up an extra controller for cheap, as Amazon and Newegg are listing the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for 28% off, dropping its price from $75 down to just $54. Below are the listings for each of the online marketplaces.

Amazon - PlayStation 5 console (slim) - 15% off - Current Price: $424.00 - Original Price: $499.99

Newegg - PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - Current Price: $469.99 - Original Price: $569.99 - Save: $100.00 (17%)

Amazon - PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black - 28% off - Current Price: $54.00 - Original Price: $74.99

Newegg - PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black - Current Price: $54.99 - Original Price: $79.49 - Save: $24.50 (30%)