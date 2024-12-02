Gaming monitors, AMD CPUs, SSDs, laptops, and more discounted for Cyber Monday

The Monday after Black Friday is Cyber Monday, which means limited-time deals on various products across numerous online retailers.

Cyber Monday has arrived on Amazon, which means the madness of the Black Friday deals continues for a limited amount of time.

Cyber Monday is one of your last chances to snag some great deals on items written on your Christmas shopping list. Black Friday has wrapped up, and some retailers are continuing the sale madness for a few days this week, but online retailers are kicking off discounts with Cyber Monday. Amazon is no stranger to discounts, and the online retailer has already been taken over by Cyber Monday deals.

Below are some of the best Cyber Monday deals I could find in the PC gaming category on Amazon. PC hardware has been discounted heavily on Amazon, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU being 59%, gaming monitors being discounted as much as 42% and much more. If you are interested in looking at more Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, check out this link here.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 59% off - Current Price: $130 - Original Price: $319

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 33% off - Current Price: $465.12 - Original Price: $699

LG ‎27GS95QE 27-inch Ultragear OLED Gaming Monitor QHD 240Hz - 28% off - Current Price: $646.99 - Original Price: $899

SAMSUNG 34" ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD Monitor, 100Hz - 42% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $379.99

SAMSUNG 43" Odyssey Neo G7 Series 4K UHD Smart Gaming Monitor - 48% off - Current Price: $519.99 - Original Price: $999.99