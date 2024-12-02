All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming monitors, AMD CPUs, SSDs, laptops, and more discounted for Cyber Monday

The Monday after Black Friday is Cyber Monday, which means limited-time deals on various products across numerous online retailers.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Cyber Monday on Amazon offers significant discounts on PC gaming items, including an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU at 59% off and gaming monitors up to 48% off. This event extends Black Friday deals, providing one of the last opportunities for holiday shopping savings.

Cyber Monday has arrived on Amazon, which means the madness of the Black Friday deals continues for a limited amount of time.

Cyber Monday is one of your last chances to snag some great deals on items written on your Christmas shopping list. Black Friday has wrapped up, and some retailers are continuing the sale madness for a few days this week, but online retailers are kicking off discounts with Cyber Monday. Amazon is no stranger to discounts, and the online retailer has already been taken over by Cyber Monday deals.

Below are some of the best Cyber Monday deals I could find in the PC gaming category on Amazon. PC hardware has been discounted heavily on Amazon, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU being 59%, gaming monitors being discounted as much as 42% and much more. If you are interested in looking at more Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, check out this link here.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 59% off - Current Price: $130 - Original Price: $319

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 33% off - Current Price: $465.12 - Original Price: $699

LG ‎27GS95QE 27-inch Ultragear OLED Gaming Monitor QHD 240Hz - 28% off - Current Price: $646.99 - Original Price: $899

SAMSUNG 34" ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD Monitor, 100Hz - 42% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $379.99

SAMSUNG 43" Odyssey Neo G7 Series 4K UHD Smart Gaming Monitor - 48% off - Current Price: $519.99 - Original Price: $999.99

Photo of the SAMSUNG 43' Odyssey Neo G7 Series
Best Deals: SAMSUNG 43' Odyssey Neo G7 Series
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$299.99 USD $329.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2024 at 3:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

