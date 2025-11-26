Titan Army has a legendary Black Friday deal on a 4K dual-mode gaming monitor

Titan Army has slashed prices on three gaming monitors for Black Friday, with a 4K 160Hz dual-mode display among the best Black Friday deals available.

Titan Army is kicking off Black Friday with one of its biggest sales yet, specifically with the P2712V 4K Dual Mode gaming monitor. If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor or are looking to get an early Christmas present for a loved one, now might very well be the time, as Titan Army has slashed the price of the P2712V by more than 50%.

As for specifications, the P2712V is a 27-inch Fast IPS gaming monitor that features dual modes, allowing users to switch between 4K 160Hz, intended for use in cinematic titles, and 1080p 320Hz for ultra-fast competitive games. Dual-mode monitors bridge the gap between high-resolution and high-refresh-rate displays, making them extremely versatile gaming monitors. Titan Army has equipped the P2712V with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, enabling it to be used by consoles as well as PCs.

The P2712V also comes with an ergonomic stand that includes height and tilt adjustment. Additionally, it features an anti-glare coating, flicker-free backlight, and a clean 178° viewing angle. There is also VESA mounting support for owners of desk or wall mounts, and a delicious 164 Pixels Per Inch (PPI) in 4K mode. Honestly, the discount on the P2712V is one of the best I've come across this season, as Titan Army has reduced the price of the P2712V from $549.99 to $269.99 for the duration of its Black Friday celebration.

Titan Army has also discounted the C24A1H, a 24-inch curved VA gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time, and 1920 x 1080p resolution. The C24A1H has a 1500R curvature intended to create a more immersive experience, especially when the monitor is played close to the user. Due to the VA panel, the C24A1H offers excellent contrast ratio performance, with Titan Army stating a native contrast ratio of 3000:1, which means colors appear more saturated and blacks are significantly deeper than on a comparable IPS panel.

Additionally, the C24A1H's color coverage is rated at 96% sRGB and 88% NTSC, which is great color performance for this monitor's price point. As for connectivity, Titan Army has equipped the display with 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 port, and 1x headphone jack. With HDMI ports, the C24A1H is compatible with current-generation consoles.

As for ergonomics, Titan Army has designed the C24A1H with adjustments in mind, allowing users to position it to their desired orientation via tilt and take advantage of the VESA mounting support for desk or wall mounting. At just over $100, this is one of the cheaper high-performance gaming monitors, and for Black Friday, Titan Army has discounted it at Best Buy by $20, bringing its price down from $129.99 to $109.99.

The last monitor on Titan Army's Black Friday product list is the C27A1H, the 27-inch version of the C24A1H. While it is bigger, it does feature some different specifications worth knowing about. In addition to its increase in size, the C27A1H also has a faster refresh rate at 300Hz. It still is a VA panel, and is still 1920 x 1080 resolution, but its connectivity options have changed. The C27A1H features 2x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, unlike the C24A1H, which has 1x HDMI 2.1 and 1x DisplayPort 1.2.

The C27A1H has a contrast ratio of 4000:1 and supports FreeSync to smooth out frame anomalies. Additionally, it has a horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 178 degrees, while maintaining the same color gamut of 83% (NTSC) and 99% of the standard RGB gamut. Titan Army has discounted the C27A1H by $60 for Black Friday, bringing down its cost from $199.99 to $139.99.