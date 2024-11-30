Top five Black Friday Amazon deals on ASUS gaming laptops, graphics cards, and monitors

TL;DR: ASUS is offering significant discounts on various products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including gaming laptops, GPUs, routers, and monitors. Notable deals include the ASUS Chromebook CX1, ASUS RT-AX86U Pro gaming router, and ASUS ROG Swift and Strix gaming monitors, with discounts ranging from 21% to 48% off. ASUS is offering significant discounts on various products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including gaming laptops, GPUs, routers, and monitors. Notable deals include the ASUS Chromebook CX1, ASUS RT-AX86U Pro gaming router, and ASUS ROG Swift and Strix gaming monitors, with discounts ranging from 21% to 48% off.

Black Friday deals are upon us, and ASUS has discounted a range of its products on Amazon and other online marketplaces. Below are some of the best deals on ASUS products.

The madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has officially kicked off, with thousands of products discounted across various online marketplaces and retailers. Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer shoppers a great opportunity to snag a fantastic deal on an item they've had their eye on for quite some time, along with the potential to cross a few names off the Christmas shopping list.

ASUS, being one of the leading brands in the PC hardware industry has discounted several of its product offerings, such as its gaming laptops, GPUs, routers, gaming monitors, and much more. Below are some of my personal favorite deals that are currently available on Amazon for a limited time. Happy shopping!

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 15.6" FHD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor - 32% off - Current Price: $169.99 - Original Price: $249.99

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 14" FHD, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, ChromeOS - 48% off - Current Price: $109.99 - Original Price: $209.99

ASUS RT-AX86U Pro (AX5700) Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Gaming Router, 2.5G Port, Gaming Port - 26% off - Current Price: $184.00 - Original Price: $249.99

ASUS ROG Swift 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor (PG32UCDM) - UHD (3840 x 2160), QD-OLED, 240Hz, 0.03ms - 23% off - Current Price: $999 - Original Price: $1,299

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop, 16" 16:10 FHD 165Hz Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 - 21% off - Current Price: $1,099 - Original Price: $1,399

ASUS ROG Strix 27" 1440P OLED Gaming Monitor (XG27AQDMG) - QHD, Glossy OLED, 240Hz - 27% off - Current Price: $549 - Original Price: $749

ASUS ROG Strix 27" QHD (2560x1440) HDR400 USB-C Gaming Monitor (XG27ACS), 180Hz,1ms, Fast IPS - 37% off - Current Price: $189 - Original Price: $299