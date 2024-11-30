All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Apple products heavily discounted for Black Friday, savings of up to 23%

Black Friday is here and Apple products have been discounted on Amazon, with discounting ranging up to 23% on select Apple products.

TL;DR: Black Friday offers significant discounts on various Apple products on Amazon, including up to 23% off on MacBook Air models and 16% off on the Apple Watch Ultra. This sale provides an excellent opportunity to purchase desired items at reduced prices, just in time for holiday shopping.

Black Friday is upon us which means discounts have run rampant across online marketplaces such as Amazon, and even some Apple products have had their prices slashed.

The end of November Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales are some of the best opportunities to snag a great deal on an item you have had your eye on for quite some time. With Christmas right around the corner, it's also a great time to cross a few names off that present list while saving some money in the process. If your heart is set on Apple, you will likely know Apple products don't often go on sale, but Amazon has discounted a few of the company's offerings with discounts of up to 23%.

Amazon has slashed prices across Apple M3 MacBook's in the 13-inch and 15-inch Air variants, along with an Apple Studio Display, which offers savings of up to $319. If you are interested in an Apple Watch, Black Friday has reduces the price of the Apple Watch Ultra by 16%. Buyers save $69.96 if the purchase is made during the sale period.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip - 23% off - Current Price: $844.00 - Original Price: $1,099.00

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip - 20% off - Current Price: $1,044 - Original Price: $1,299.00

Apple Studio Display - Nano-Texture Glass - Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand ​​​​​​​- 13% off - Current Price: $1,999 - Original Price: $2,299.00

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with Midnight Ocean Band - 16% off - Current Price: $379.99 - Original Price: $449.95

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

