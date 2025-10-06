Intel Panther Lake CPU leaks: up to 12 processors, four of them in new 'Core Ultra X' series

Intel's alleged Panther Lake CPU family lineup will include a total of 12 SKUs, four of them Core Ultra X, four regular Core Ultra, and four U-series CPUs.

Intel will be introducing 12 new processors under its Panther Lake CPU family, with four of them being the newly-named "Core Ultra X", four of them will be regular Core Ultra branded chips, while four more will be U-series chips.

In a new leak on the Chiphell forums, we've heard what the Intel Panther Lake family of laptop processors looks like, with what appears to be only the new "Core Ultra X" flagship Panther Lake laptops CPUs getting the full 12 Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores, leaving the rest of the Panther Lake chips only getting 4 Xe3 GPU cores.

The top three chips inside of the new Core Ultra X family include the Core Ultra 9 X388H, Core Ultra 7 X368H, and Core Ultra 7 X358H all featuring 12 Xe3 GPU cores (and the same 4+8+4 CPU configuration). The last of the Core Ultra X chips is the Core Ultra 5 X338H which drops down to a 4+4+4 CPU configuration, and down to 10 Xe3 GPU cores.

The "Core Ultra H-series" Panther Lake CPUs will have the Core Ultra 9 375H, Core Ultra 7 355H, and Core Ultra 7 345H processors all with a 4+8+4 CPU configuration, but far fewer Xe3 CPU cores with just 4 Xe3 GPU cores per chip. Lastly, we've got the Core Ultra 5 325H processor drops down to a 4+4+4 CPU cores and 4 Xe3 GPU cores.

Finally, we have the "Core Ultra U-series" Panther Lake CPUs that feature the Core Ultra 7 360U, Core Ultra 5 350U, Core Ultra 5 340U, and the Core Ultra 3 320U. The Core Ultra 7 360U, Core Ultra 5 350U, and Core Ultra 5 340U all sport 4+0+4 CPU configurations with 4 Xe3 GPU cores, leaving the Core Ultra 3 320U dropping down to 2+0+4 CPU cores and 4 Xe3 GPU cores.

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra X" series GPUs:

Core Ultra 9 X388H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 X368H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 X358H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 5 X338H = 4+4+4 CPU cores + 10 Xe3 GPU cores

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra H-series" CPUs:

Core Ultra 9 375H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 355H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 345H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 5 325H = 4+4+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra" CPUs: