Intel Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPU final clocks: flagship SKU tops out at 5.1GHz

Intel's family of Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs will include 14 new processors, and now we've got final clock speed details, which will max out at up to 5.1GHz frequencies.
In a new post on X by leaker @Jaykihn, the insider posted a list of 14 new Panther Lake CPUs in four different segments that include the top 4+8+4 (CPU cores) SKUs that pack 12 Xe3 GPU cores, the 4+4+ SKUs that feature 10 Xe3 GPU cores, and 4+0+4 SKUs for mainstream platforms, and then the entry-level 2+0+4 SKUs.
Intel's new flagship Panther Lake CPU for laptops will be the new Core Ultra X9 388H processor, with the full die packing 4 x Cougar Cove P-Cores, 8 x Darkmont E-Cores, and 4 x Darkmont LP-E Cores. We're expecting to see maximum CPU clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz, with 12 GPU cores from the new Xe3 -- which should end up being named Arc B390 -- with GPU clock speeds of between 2.5GHz and 3.0GHz.
We should expect the full skinny on Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, which isn't too far away now.
Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU features:
- Lunar Lake-level power efficiency and Arrow Lake-class performance.
- Up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores) delivering more than 50% faster CPU performance vs. the previous generation.
- New Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores delivering more than 50% faster graphics performance vs. the previous generation.
- Balanced XPU design for next-level AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).
Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU family SKUs:
- Core Ultra X9 388H
- Core Ultra X7 368H
- Core Ultra X7 358H
- Core Ultra X5 338H
- Core Ultra 9 375H
- Core Ultra 7 355H
- Core Ultra 7 345H
- Core Ultra 5 325H
- Core Ultra 7 360U
- Core Ultra 5 350U
- Core Ultra 5 340U
- Core Ultra 3 320U