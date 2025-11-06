Intel Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPU final clocks: flagship SKU tops out at 5.1GHz

The final clock speeds of Intel's next-gen Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPUs has been leaked: flagship SKU rocks 16 cores, up to 5.1GHz clocks.

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs, launching at CES 2026, feature up to 16 cores, 12 Xe3 GPU cores, and clock speeds reaching 5.1GHz. These processors deliver over 50% faster CPU and graphics performance with advanced AI acceleration and improved power efficiency for laptops.

Intel's family of Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs will include 14 new processors, and now we've got final clock speed details, which will max out at up to 5.1GHz frequencies.

In a new post on X by leaker @Jaykihn, the insider posted a list of 14 new Panther Lake CPUs in four different segments that include the top 4+8+4 (CPU cores) SKUs that pack 12 Xe3 GPU cores, the 4+4+ SKUs that feature 10 Xe3 GPU cores, and 4+0+4 SKUs for mainstream platforms, and then the entry-level 2+0+4 SKUs.

Intel's new flagship Panther Lake CPU for laptops will be the new Core Ultra X9 388H processor, with the full die packing 4 x Cougar Cove P-Cores, 8 x Darkmont E-Cores, and 4 x Darkmont LP-E Cores. We're expecting to see maximum CPU clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz, with 12 GPU cores from the new Xe3 -- which should end up being named Arc B390 -- with GPU clock speeds of between 2.5GHz and 3.0GHz.

We should expect the full skinny on Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, which isn't too far away now.

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU features:

Lunar Lake-level power efficiency and Arrow Lake-class performance.

Up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores) delivering more than 50% faster CPU performance vs. the previous generation.

New Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores delivering more than 50% faster graphics performance vs. the previous generation.

Balanced XPU design for next-level AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU family SKUs: