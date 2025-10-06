Intel Panther Lake CPUs shows 'most refined' hybrid P-Core/E-Core setup, including Xe3 GPU

Intel will show off the 'most refined' hybrid P-Core/E-Core setup with its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs, building on Lunar Lake but with huge upgrades.

TL;DR: Intel will unveil its Panther Lake CPU architecture on October 9, featuring the most refined hybrid P-Core/E-Core design for next-gen laptops. Panther Lake enhances battery life, performance, and workload management with advanced hybrid compute, leveraging Intel's 18A process and TSMC's N3E for GPU fabrication.

Intel will be introducing its new Panther Lake CPU architecture on October 9, a new hybrid architecture that will show the "most refined" hybrid P-Core/E-Core setup for next-gen laptops.

We don't know everything we want to know about the hybrid architecture of Panther Lake just yet, but there are some teases from Intel engineers who have talked about the core improvement of the new architecture, and how Intel has made it a priority to make sure their P/E-core setup is optimal for the mobile laptop. We've got exciting things like a power island with low-power cores to run tasks, and Thread Director and OS scheduling that are just a couple of the exciting upgrades that Panther Lake has, that Lunar Lake doesn't.

Intel says there is an essential focus on dedicating the Lunar Lake platform for OEM adoption, where companies like Microsoft, Lenovo, and other laptop makers are "excited" to use an Intel product again. Intel's Jim Johnson, GM & VP of Client Computing Group, says that with Lunar Lake, the idea Intel had was to provide an "exquisite mobile phone-like fashion" product, but with Panther Lake, the focus is on beefing up hybrid compute.

Johnson explains: "The reason I'm especially excited about hybrid architecture with Panther Lake is in Lunar Lake we prove the architecture in a very exquisite mobile phone like fashion. With Panther Lake now we take a very friendly PC ecosystem approach and so the OEMs are able to adopt these products in the way they like to design PCs using their tech".

Intel says that Panther Lake has massive battery life improvements that are provided through compute adjustments in the P/E-core configuration, more specifically, which core type handles which workload. Intel says that with the hybrid architecture, which started with Lakefield, refined with Alder Lake, Meteor Lake, and current-gen Lunar Lake, has reached a point where Intel looks "really" confident with Panther Lake.

Additionally, the compute chiplet is being made in-house, fabbed on the new Intel 18A process node, while the new Xe3 "Celestial" GPU chiplet is fabbed at TSMC on its N3E process node.

Johnson continues: "Panther Lake is going to take that Lunar Lake laptop with a great battery life, and you're going to have that same battery life experience, but it's also going to have more performance... more throughput... more capabilities so it can run more complicated workloads".