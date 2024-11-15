All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

EXO X1 Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen HX 370 APU, Vapor Chamber, OCulink, DisplayPort 2.1 for $738

GMKTec's new EVO X1 Mini-PC: powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 APU at 70W TDP with a Vapor Chamber, OCulink, DisplayPort 2.1 for $738.

EXO X1 Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen HX 370 APU, Vapor Chamber, OCulink, DisplayPort 2.1 for $738
TL;DR: GMKTec has launched the EVO X1 Mini-PC, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI HX 370 APU with 12 cores and Radeon 890M GPU, offering a 70W TDP. It includes 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 memory, non-upgradable RAM, and upgradable PCIe 4.0 SSD slots.

GMKTec has just launched its new EVO X1 Mini-PC: powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads of CPU power and Radeon 890M "RDNA 3.5" GPU with a 70W TDP mode, the highest for any HX 370-based system so far.

EXO X1 Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen HX 370 APU, Vapor Chamber, OCulink, DisplayPort 2.1 for $738 906
4

The new EVO X1 Mini-PC also features LPDDR5X-7500 memory and has 32GB in its base model, with users also able to upgrade the 2 x PCIe 4.0 SSD M.2 2280 slots, which are placed at the bottom for easy installation. The memory itself (32GB LPDDR5X-7500) is soldered to the motherboard, so there's no upgrading or replacing the RAM.

GMKTec's new EVO X1 Mini-PC is pretty small, measuring just 110 x 107 x 63mm (4.3 x 4.2 x 2.4 inches) with a 0.7-liter chassis, close to the size of the Intel NUC 4x4 form factor.

EXO X1 Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen HX 370 APU, Vapor Chamber, OCulink, DisplayPort 2.1 for $738 905
4

Inside, the company is using a vapor chamber cooler, promising SSD temperatures of 50C and RAM temperatures of 52C when the system is in its 70W TDP configuration. The company left out the APU temperatures, but the cooling system is reportedly capable of 25% better thermals than a single-fan design.

One of the standout features for me is the inclusion of OCulink and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, which makes the EVO X1 Mini-PC the first Mini-PC to launch with DisplayPort 2.1. There's also USB4 connectivity here, providing tons of I/O ports and high-speed for almost any device you've got.

EXO X1 Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen HX 370 APU, Vapor Chamber, OCulink, DisplayPort 2.1 for $738 907
4

GMKTec is pricing the new EVO X1 Mini-PC at 5299 RMB in China, which works out to around $738, launching on November 26 in China.

NEWS SOURCES:item.jd.com, ithome.com, videocardz.com
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

