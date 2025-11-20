Intel confirms its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will launch at CES 2026 on January 5

Intel will formally unveil its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs at CES 2026 on January 5, fabbed on its new Intel 18A node, and a slew of new laptops prepared.

TL;DR: Intel will launch its next-gen Core Ultra 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, featuring the new Intel 18A process, advanced P-Core and E-Core architectures, next-gen Xe3 integrated graphics, and a 5th-gen NPU for AI acceleration. The lineup includes the high-performance Core Ultra X series with up to 12 Xe3 GPU cores.

Intel will officially introduce its next-generation Core Ultra 3 series "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026 on January 5, after its initial tease in October 2025.

The new Intel Panther Lake CPUs are the first out of the fabs on its new in-house Intel 18A process node, with new P-Core and E-Core architectures, fresh next-gen Xe3 "Celestial" integrated graphics, a new 5th-generation NPU for AI workloads, and more.

Intel is also introducing a new naming scheme for its higher-end Panther Lake processors with the introduction of the "Core Ultra X" branding, with new chips ranging from the Core Ultra X9 388H down to the Core Ultra 5 322 processor. The higher-end Core Ultra X9 388H, Core Ultra 7 X368H, and Core Ultra 7 X358H processors will feature 12 Xe3 GPU cores, offering higher gaming performance than other Panther Lake CPUs that feature 10 Xe3 GPU cores, while most of the stack features just 4 Xe3 GPU cores.

We'll be on the ground in Las Vegas at CES 2026 and will be bringing you everything you need to know, hear, and see about Intel's new Panther Lake CPUs... in just 6 weeks time if you can believe it!

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU features:

Lunar Lake-level power efficiency and Arrow Lake-class performance.

Up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores) delivering more than 50% faster CPU performance vs. the previous generation.

New Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores delivering more than 50% faster graphics performance vs. the previous generation.

Balanced XPU design for next-level AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra X" series CPUs:

Core Ultra X9 388H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra X7 368H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra X7 358H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra X5 338H = 4+4+4 CPU cores + 10 Xe3 GPU cores

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra H-series" CPUs:

Core Ultra 9 375H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 355H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 345H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 5 325H = 4+4+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra" CPUs: