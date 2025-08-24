Intel Panther Lake CPU-based Mini-ITX industrial mobo spotted: 25W CPU on new Intel 18A node

Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs aren't out on the market yet, but the first motherboard supporting the new Panther Lake processors has been spotted, a new Mini-ITX industrial motherboard. Check it out:
There are a few interesting things here with this new Mini-ITX industrial motherboard, first of which is that it's from the LanParty motherboard maker DFI, and secondly it features an Intel Panther Lake-H processor in 25W TDP form, made on Intel's new in-house 18A process node.
Intel's new Panther Lake-H CPU architecture features new Cougar Cove P-Cores, Darkmont E-Cores, and next-gen Intel Xe3 graphics. Panther Lake chips will sport up to 16 cores (a mix of P-Cores, E-Cores, and LP-E Cores) with up to 12 GPU cores based on the new Xe3 architecture.
DFI's new industrial M-ITX motherboard features support for Intel's new Panther Lake-H processors at up to 25W, dual DDR5 DIMMs with support for 6400 + 7200MHz, with up to 128GB of capacity. There's multiple expansion slots with a single Gen5 x4 interface, M.2 SSD support, 2.5GbE LAN, USB 3.2, USB-C, and more.
The company also offers up to 10 years of CPU life cycle through to Q1 2036, too.
DFI industrial M-ITX motherboard for Intel Panther Lake-H processor features:
- Intel Panther Lake H processor, TDP up to 25W
- 2 DDR5 6400/7200MHz, up to 128 GB
- Quad Display: 1 DP++, 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 USB Type-C, 1 M2A-Display extension port (eDP/LVDS/HDMI/DVI/VGA/DP/ available)
- Multiple Expansion: 1 PCIe Gen 5 x4, 1 M.2 M Key (NVMe), 1 M.2 B Key (4G/5G) with SIM slot, 1 M.2 E Key (WIFI/BT), 1 M.2 A Key (M2A-Display & USB Expansion)
- Rich I/O: Support up to 3 Intel 2.5GbE, 2 COM, 4 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 USB Type-C (DP alt/USB3 Gen2/PD 15W), 5 USB 2.0 header, 2 SATA 3.0, Audio L/R 3W speaker
- Support EXT-OOB (Full) , optional internal RJ45, CNVi, vPro
- Typically supports 10-Year CPU Life Cycle Until Q1'36 (Based on Intel Roadmap)