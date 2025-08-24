Intel Panther Lake CPU-based Mini-ITX industrial mobo spotted: 25W CPU on new Intel 18A node

The first industrial Mini-ITX board sporting Intel's next-gen Panther Lake-H CPU has been pictured: 25W TDP + PTL-H processor on new Intel 18A process.

Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs aren't out on the market yet, but the first motherboard supporting the new Panther Lake processors has been spotted, a new Mini-ITX industrial motherboard. Check it out:

There are a few interesting things here with this new Mini-ITX industrial motherboard, first of which is that it's from the LanParty motherboard maker DFI, and secondly it features an Intel Panther Lake-H processor in 25W TDP form, made on Intel's new in-house 18A process node.

Intel's new Panther Lake-H CPU architecture features new Cougar Cove P-Cores, Darkmont E-Cores, and next-gen Intel Xe3 graphics. Panther Lake chips will sport up to 16 cores (a mix of P-Cores, E-Cores, and LP-E Cores) with up to 12 GPU cores based on the new Xe3 architecture.

DFI's new industrial M-ITX motherboard features support for Intel's new Panther Lake-H processors at up to 25W, dual DDR5 DIMMs with support for 6400 + 7200MHz, with up to 128GB of capacity. There's multiple expansion slots with a single Gen5 x4 interface, M.2 SSD support, 2.5GbE LAN, USB 3.2, USB-C, and more.

The company also offers up to 10 years of CPU life cycle through to Q1 2036, too.

