Intel CEO on Panther Lake launch in Q1 2026: first step with new CPUs on Intel 18A process node

Intel's upcoming Panther Lake laptop CPUs will be the first chips fabbed in-house on its new Intel 18A process, but Xe3 GPU chiplet still fabbed at TSMC.

TL;DR: Intel will launch its next-gen Panther Lake laptop CPUs at CES 2026, featuring premium Core Ultra Series 300 models built on the advanced Intel 18A process node with up to 12 Xe3 GPU cores. This release marks Intel's push into high-performance, energy-efficient silicon for laptops and data centers.

Intel will fully release its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs at CES 2026 in just a couple of months' time, with new premium flagship laptop designs shown off in Las Vegas, the first chip Intel will fab and mass produce for consumers on its new in-house Intel 18A process node.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel hosted its Q3 2025 earnings call this week with CEO Lip-Bu Tan outlining his plans for the company over the next 18 months or so, with the laptop-ready Panther Lake CPUs dropping at CES 2026 as the new Core Ultra Series 300 family. The first SKUs will be higher-end premium options, but as Intel 18A continues to ramp, Panther Lake will debut in cheaper variants.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan explained: "In addition, and just as important, the group will spearhead the build out of a new basic and design service business to deliver purpose-built silicon to a broad range of external customers. This will not only extend the reach of our core x86 IP, but also leverage our design strength to deliver an array of solutions from general purpose to fixed function computing. In client, we are on track to launch our first Panther Lake SKU by year end, followed by additional SKUs in the first half of next year".

Intel's upcoming "Crescent Island" data center-focused GPUs will be the first foray into the world of using its new Xe3P architecture, with the new data center GPUs. In January 2026, we'll see Intel launch its new Panther Lake laptop CPUs that will feature up to a rumored 12 Xe3 GPU cores, while Xe3P (optimized for improved performance-per-watt figures) debuts on Crescent Lake.

We'll see the new Xe3P GPU chiplets launch on Intel's next-gen Nova Lake consumer desktop CPUs in the second half of 2026, debuting on a new LGA 1954 socket, featuring a new CPU architecture, software, and more. Nova Lake will compete directly with AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs for the battle of the desktop CPU market.