Intel's next-gen Panther Lake-H CPU info leaked: 5 SKUs with up to 18 CPU cores, 12 GPU cores

Intel has only just launched its new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs, but we're hearing morer and more details of its next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" in new leaks.

In a post on X, leaker "Jaykhin" teased the final SKUs of Panther Lake with a more powerful Panther Lake-H processor that offers up to 18 cores of CPU power and up to 12 Xe2 "Celestial" GPU cores and a higher 45W TDP. This is a slight bump from the 16 cores total (Hyper-Threading died with Lunar Lake, and it isnt on Panther Lake) on the just-launched Lunar Lake CPUs, to 18 cores on Panther Lake-H.

The two Panther Lake-H processors that Jaykhin referred to as "pre-EDS" which stands for External Design Specification, which are a range of specifications that Intel releases externally to its partners. With this information, partners will know configurations, power, performance, I/O functionality, compliance, and other aspects companies need to know when developing a product based on that processor, in this case, Panther Lake.

Intel will be making its new Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake CPUs on its new Intel 18A process node, with new Cougar Cove P-Cores, Skymont E-Cores, and Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores. Cougar Core is totally new, while Skymont is an optimization of what's inside of Intel's just-launched Lunar Lake processors.

However, while Lunar Lake ships with new Xe2 "Battlemage" integrated graphics that have over 50% more performance than Xe "Alchemist" inside of Meteor Lake, Panther Lake will ship with next-gen Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores (and up to 12 of those Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores in the flagship Panther Lake-H processor).

One of the Panther Lake-H processors is a 45W-rated HX-series CPU with 6 x P-Cores, 8 x E-Cores, and 4 x LP-E cores, with an integrated Xe3 "Celestial" GPU with 4 Xe3 GPU cores and a 28W TDP. But then there's the same CPU configuration -- 6+8+4 CPU cores -- but with a heavily-beefed-up 12 Xe3 GPU cores (and a smaller 28W TDP, down from 45W but with 3x the GPU cores).

We should expect more SKUs in the upcoming Panther Lake family, in both Panther Lake-H and Panther Lake-HX, and even Panther Lake-U parts that will have significantly lower TDPs and tweaks to the CPU and GPU core counts.

As for when to expect it, Intel won't be launching its next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs until the second half of 2025. We get to enjoy the new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs in the meantime, though.

The leaker says these are the final SKUs:

PTL-H 4+8+4+4Xe 25W

PTL-H 4+8+4+12Xe 25W

PTL-H 4+0+4+4Xe 25W

SKUs in the pre-EDS are: