Rockstar officially delays GTA 6 again, will now release on November 19, 2026

Rockstar has officially delayed Grand Theft Auto 6, was meant for release on May 26, 2026, but will now release on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar took to its official X account to post the news, where the developer explains: "Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

The news will surely send flames across the gaming industry, as GTA 6 had an original release window of Fall 2025, but was later delayed until May 26, 2026.

Now, we have another delay of close to 6 months, pegging Grand Theft Auto 6's release right close to the holiday. It might hurt, but it makes sense -- it's something I've said for a while now, that Sony and Rockstar will line up the release of GTA 6 for the holidays, as it will be the biggest system seller of all time for the PS5 Pro.