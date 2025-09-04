GTA 6 is the world's first 'AAAAA game' according to industry veteran, nothing else comes close

Rockstar has the industry's first 'AAAAA game' with Grand Theft Auto 6 says industry veteran, and that nothing comes close to its 'scope and scale'.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is a "AAAAA" game and nothing will come close to it says the co-founder of Devolver Digital, it's bigger than anything else in terms of scope and scale, and the cultural impact that GTA 6 will have when it releases in 2026.

In a new interview with IGN and Devolver Digital co-founder Nigel Lowrie, we find out how hyped Nigel is for GTA 6, where he said: "I mean, there are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game; it's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands".

Ubisoft called Skull & Bones a "AAAA" game which saw many-a-meme and jokes made about it, but Lowrie's new comments on GTA 6 are quite interesting. Lowrie discussed GTA 6 against the backdrop of Devolver Digital considering if it would delay some of its games to get out of Rockstar's way for GTA 6 when it due out in 2025. He said that GTA 6 is "blinding" when it comes to the calendar, but the developer hasn't delayed any of its games... so far.

He added: "You can't AB test reality. Maybe Baby Steps would've just been fine September 8, it could have been. But am I willing to risk this team's livelihood and the future of the game they've worked on for five years to see if they both work out? I'm not. And I also want to listen to what they want, and what they want is to have their own spotlight and I couldn't agree more".

GTA 6 will be the biggest entertainment release of ALL TIME when it launches next year, with leaks suggesting some exciting things over the last 12 months or so. Rockstar is reportedly working on "Project ROME" that would turn GTA 6 into the "next big metaverse" while GTA 6 could also allow music artists to upload their tracks directly into the game.

Personally, I'm excited about the possibility of being able to enter 40% of buildings, being able to enter ALL smaller shops, and that they can be damaged and destroyed during big fights. Everything has a physical place in GTA 6, where roads can even get destroyed by rockets, with NPCs coming out to fix them in real-time. GTA 6 will feel more alive than any of its predecessors, and I'm sure, any other game on the market when it releases in 2026.

No PC release, but I'll be running out and grabbing a PlayStation 5 Pro just to play it, and I know I won't be the only one. Bring it on!