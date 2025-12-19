GTA 6 could be an MMORPG says developer, as many of its features would fit incredibly well

GTA 6 could evolve into an MMORPG says developer, as many of its planned features and technologies are typically found in an MMORPG.

TL;DR: Industry veteran Rich Vogel suggests GTA 6 could evolve into a massive MMORPG, featuring immersive roleplaying, expansive multiplayer, and metaverse elements. Rockstar's acquisition of FiveM and partnership with NoPixel support this shift, positioning GTA 6 as a groundbreaking, next-gen multiplayer experience beyond traditional open-world games.

In a new interview between our friends at Wccftech and game developer Rich Vogel, who has worked on some gigantic games including Ultima Online, Star Wars Galaxies, Star Wars: The Old Republic, DOOM (2016), New World, Halo Infinite, and Gotham Knights, said that many of the planned features for GTA 6 -- if confirmed -- would make it more like an MMORPG.

Vogel and two other MMO veterans were asked if there's still an audience for big Western-made MMO games, to which he replied: "Yes, I believe a large audience is waiting for the right MMORPG to emerge. Consider the millions of players who have played and continue to play WOW, SWTOR, ESO, UO, EverQuest, Fallout 76, and others. The problem is that no publisher is willing to invest the money and take the risk at this time".

He continued, adding: "my instinct tells me that the next major MMORPG will likely come from Asia and/or Europe. If what I have been hearing about GTA 6's features and gameplay is true, it could evolve into an MMORPG, as many of its planned features are typically found in MMORPGs".

It makes sense, especially if you've been following as many leaks on GTA 6 as you can, with a bunch of stories that I've written this year that has Rockstar working on "Project ROME" that aims to turn GTA 6 into the "next big metaverse". Rockstar has some big plans for Grand Theft Auto 6, which I don't think will be just another follow-up to GTA V, but something far, far bigger.

Rockstar also acquired FiveM maker Cfx.re all the way back in August 2023, with FiveM being a community-driven mod for GTA V's base multiplayer, introducing MMORPG-like features including dedicated servers, a far higher player count per session, and the ability to gamers to roleplay as a specific role, like a police officer, paramedic, and many other different careers.

On top of that, Rockstar has partnered with NoPixel, the top GTA V roleplaying server on FiveM, which will see an immersive, character-driven multiplayer experience. GTA 6 launching with roleplaying out of the gate would be a game changer, and I can't wait to see GTA 6 launch in November 2026... if there are no more delays, of course.