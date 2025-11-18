Rockstar has 'made an effort' testing out Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Nintendo Switch 2

Rockstar Games is reportedly testing out Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Nintendo Switch 2, an 'effort has been made' to see if it can be on the platform.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games is reportedly testing the feasibility of developing Grand Theft Auto 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2, exploring hardware compatibility despite the platform's limitations. GTA 6 promises next-gen graphics, extensive building access, and immersive gameplay, with "Project ROME" aiming to evolve it into a major metaverse experience.

Rockstar Games is reportedly testing in-house if Grand Theft Auto 6 can be developed for the Nintendo Switch 2 according to new rumors.

In a new post by leaker @NateTheHate2 on X who has been reliable previously, there are rumors that GTA 6 could come to the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld, and that Rockstar has "made an effort" to see if they can bring Grand Theft Auto 6 to the platform.

In previous posts, Nate said: "I said a while ago that Rockstar was doing tests to bring it to the Switch 2, but tests don't always equal release. I know an effort has been made to see if they can bring it to the platform, I don't know the current state of that". He added in a follow-up post: "experimenting doesn't equal 'in development' and companies often test to see if a game is possible on hardware".

I think it is definitely a wild rumor, considering Rockstar is reportedly cooking up some truly next-generation gaming with Grand Theft Auto 6, with more on that in the links above. We have "Project ROME" that is aiming to turn GTA 6 into the "next big metaverse", while GTA 6 will reportedly allow you to enter 40% of all buildings, and ALL smaller shops can be entered.

The graphics of GTA 6 are rumored to be "even better" than Red Dead Redemption 2, which already looks gorgeous, with the leaker saying GTA 6 "looks and feels truly next-gen". Rockstar is also reportedly having everything have its own physical place in GTA 6, where even roads get destroyed by rockets and need maintenance crews to come and fix them.

Grand Theft Auto 6 running on a much less powerful APU inside of the Nintendo Switch 2 is a stretch, but maybe Rockstar is able to conjure up some magic and get it working... we still have another year or more until we find out.