DDR5 speed record broken yet again: Corsair Vengeance DDR5 breaks insane 13,530 MT/s barrier

TL;DR: The DDR5 overclocking world record was recently broken by overclocker Sergmann, achieving 13,530 MT/s using Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory and the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor. This milestone pushes DDR5 speeds closer to the 14,000 MT/s barrier amid rising RAM prices.

The DDR5 overclocking world record changes almost on the daily, with a new DDR5 speed record hit using Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory and the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard, and overclocker "Sergmann" with an incredible 13,530 MT/s speed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Overclocker "SaltyCroissant" had achieved a new DDR5 world record earlier that day using CENS DDR5 memory at 13,322 MT/s, hitting 6703.9MHz or 13,407 MT/s using a single Corsair Vengeance 24GB DDR5 module on the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard.

However, later that day, Sergmann reached a new record of 6765.2MHz or 13,530 MT/s for a new DDR5 OC world record, using the same Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory and the same GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard. The only difference between the two overclockers' achievements is that SaltyCroissant used an Intel Core Ultra 5 265K processor, while Sergmann used the higher-end Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

Sergmann said: "Slowly moving toward 7000, Thx to Corsair (DDR5 Vengeance) /GIGABYTE (Z890 Tachyon ICE) / Splave (SplaveOne paste). And special thx to Hicookie, Sofos and Serg!!!"

The next obvious DDR5 speed barrier to breach is 14,000 MT/s, and at this rate we're not too far away from it at all, however, with rocketing RAM prices, maybe these achievements will die off slowly as people become uninterested in RAM because of the outrageous pricing.