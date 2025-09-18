GIGABYTE X870 AORUS Tachyon used for world-record AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D overclock at 7.3GHz

GIGABYTE uses its X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard to achieve the CPU frequency record for AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, bursting through 7.3GHz.

TL;DR: GIGABYTE's overclocker HiCookie set a new CPU frequency world record for AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, reaching 7.31GHz on the X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard with LN2 cooling. This achievement boosts single-core Cinebench R24 performance by 29.5%, showcasing exceptional overclocking potential.

GIGABYTE has just achieved the CPU frequency world record for AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, using its X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, pushing the 9800X3D past the heights of 7.3GHz.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

At a recent product launch event in Shanghai, China, GIGABYTE's in-house overclocker -- HiCookie from Taiwan -- put his skills to the test yet again, and walked away with the frequency world record for the 9800X3D on the X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.2GHz with 96MB of cache and a 120W TDP, HiCookie overclocked the CPU under LN2 cooling, hitting 7313MHz (7.31GHz) and was the first one to breach the 7.3GHz barrier as the previous record holder reached (just) 7.2GHz.

4

HiCookie disabled SMT with just 8 cores and 8 threads running on the 9800X3D, the chip was overvolted with 1.631V, with a bus speed of 101.57MHz was combined with a multiplier of 72. This was done using the GIGABYTE X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, which is a ridiculously high-end motherboard designed for pro overclockers, with a dual-DIMM design.

The overclocked 9800X3D saw HiCookie running the CPU through Cinebench R24, with a single-core score of 1733 points, but that's with a frequency of just 6648.8MHz (6.64GHz) making it the highest OC score from the 9800X3D yet.

4

If we compare this against the 9800X3D with PBO enabled (Precision Boost Overclocking) the CPU scores around 1350 points or so, which means HiCookie's overclocked 9800X3D at 6.64GHz provides a 29.5% uplift in performance, and a CPU clock speed uplift of 25.5%.