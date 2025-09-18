GIGABYTE X870 AORUS Tachyon used for world-record AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D overclock at 7.3GHz

GIGABYTE has just achieved the CPU frequency world record for AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, using its X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, pushing the 9800X3D past the heights of 7.3GHz.
At a recent product launch event in Shanghai, China, GIGABYTE's in-house overclocker -- HiCookie from Taiwan -- put his skills to the test yet again, and walked away with the frequency world record for the 9800X3D on the X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard.
AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.2GHz with 96MB of cache and a 120W TDP, HiCookie overclocked the CPU under LN2 cooling, hitting 7313MHz (7.31GHz) and was the first one to breach the 7.3GHz barrier as the previous record holder reached (just) 7.2GHz.
HiCookie disabled SMT with just 8 cores and 8 threads running on the 9800X3D, the chip was overvolted with 1.631V, with a bus speed of 101.57MHz was combined with a multiplier of 72. This was done using the GIGABYTE X870 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, which is a ridiculously high-end motherboard designed for pro overclockers, with a dual-DIMM design.
The overclocked 9800X3D saw HiCookie running the CPU through Cinebench R24, with a single-core score of 1733 points, but that's with a frequency of just 6648.8MHz (6.64GHz) making it the highest OC score from the 9800X3D yet.
If we compare this against the 9800X3D with PBO enabled (Precision Boost Overclocking) the CPU scores around 1350 points or so, which means HiCookie's overclocked 9800X3D at 6.64GHz provides a 29.5% uplift in performance, and a CPU clock speed uplift of 25.5%.