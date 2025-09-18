AMD Radeon driver released for Dying Light and a brand-new RDNA 3 GPU

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 is here and it adds day one support for Dying Light: The Beast and the new Radeon RX 7700 RDNA 3 GPU.

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 introduces day-one support for Dying Light: The Beast and adds compatibility for the new Radeon RX 7700 GPU with 16GB VRAM. This optional update fixes crashes in Cronos: The New Dawn and other games but retains several known issues AMD is addressing.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 is available now, an 'optional' driver update for Radeon users that adds day one support for Dying Light: The Beast. Additionally, it supports the surprise launch of the Radeon RX 7700, a new RDNA 3 GPU that the company has quietly introduced, which offers more VRAM but less gaming performance than the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

2

AMD has quietly launched a new RDNA 3 GPU, the Radeon RX 7700 16GB.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new driver release also features a couple of fixes, including the recent sci-fi horror release Cronos: The New Dawn, which could crash when played on a Radeon RX 9070 Series GPU with Ray Tracing enabled. Outside of this, a number of Known Issues remain unfixed, including an NBA 2K25 crashing issue that AMD says it will release a fix for "as soon as possible." There's also a weird one that causes a system crash "while playing World of Warcraft while watching YouTube on Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics products."

As an optional or non-WHQL driver, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 is a minor driver update but definitely one to install if you plan on jumping into Dying Light: The Beast on a Radeon GPU this weekend. Here are the full release notes.