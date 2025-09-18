AMD Radeon driver released for Dying Light and a brand-new RDNA 3 GPU

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 is available now, an 'optional' driver update for Radeon users that adds day one support for Dying Light: The Beast. Additionally, it supports the surprise launch of the Radeon RX 7700, a new RDNA 3 GPU that the company has quietly introduced, which offers more VRAM but less gaming performance than the Radeon RX 7700 XT.
The new driver release also features a couple of fixes, including the recent sci-fi horror release Cronos: The New Dawn, which could crash when played on a Radeon RX 9070 Series GPU with Ray Tracing enabled. Outside of this, a number of Known Issues remain unfixed, including an NBA 2K25 crashing issue that AMD says it will release a fix for "as soon as possible." There's also a weird one that causes a system crash "while playing World of Warcraft while watching YouTube on Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics products."
As an optional or non-WHQL driver, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 is a minor driver update but definitely one to install if you plan on jumping into Dying Light: The Beast on a Radeon GPU this weekend. Here are the full release notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.2 Release Notes
New Product Support
- AMD Radeon RX 7700
New Game Support
- Dying Light: The Beast
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Corruption may appear while playing games based on the Godot engine with Vulkan.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Cronos: The New Dawn with Ray Tracing enabled on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.
- Failure to launch may be observed while using the Oasis Driver with Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon RX 7900 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K25 in MyCareer mode on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products. AMD is actively working on a resolution to be released as soon as possible.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen processors such as the Ryzen AI 300 series and the Ryzen 8000 series.
- Corruption (missing scan travel lines) may be observed while playing GTFO on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent system crash may be observed while playing World of Warcraft while watching YouTube on Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing games with EA Javelin anticheat and Radeon Anti-Lag enabled on some AMD Graphics Products. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Anti-Lag as a temporary workaround.