AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 takes Anti-Lag 2 support for Counter-Strike out of preview

AMD launched its revamped latency reduction technology, Radeon Anti-Lag 2, in May. However, its debut with Valve's Counter-Strike 2 was part of an opt-in Technical Preview driver release, effectively a Beta release. With today's AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 update, Anti-Lag 2 is now official, with all Radeon GPU owners getting access to the technology - supported by Counter-Strike 2.
AMD notes that Anti-Lag 2 reduces latency by up to 40% when playing in 4K with the Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card and by up to 27% when playing at 1080p using the Ryzen 7 8700G processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. At this stage, Anti-Lag 2 is still only supported by a single game, Counter-Strike 2, and there is no word on what other games might add support in the coming weeks and months.
The latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 driver release also adds day-one support and optimizations for two games: The First Descendant and Once Human. The former is a fast-paced, free-to-play action RPG shooter, while the latter is a multiplayer open-world survival game.
It also adds new HYPR-TUNE Profiles, which are driver-based optimizations, for Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, Overwatch 2, The First Descendent, F1 24, and Outpost: Infinity Siege. On the back end, the new driver improves AI performance on RDNA GPUs and supports the new Microsoft DirectX 12 Work Graphs 1.0 API.
Here's a look at the fixed issues and known issues.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch.
- Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS 2 on AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs.
- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Performance Metrics may intermittently fail to update while playing HELLDIVERS 2.
- Intermittent system freeze or low FPS on hybrid graphics notebooks pairing certain FreeSync enabled displays.
Known Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution or Display Color Enhancements may be set to disabled after driver upgrade. Resolution targeted for 24.7.1
- Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
- Intermittent black corruption may be observed on scaled 3d models while using Origin or OriginPro application. Resolution targeted for 24.7.1
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Resolution targeted for Q3