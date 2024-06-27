AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 takes Anti-Lag 2 support for Counter-Strike out of preview

Radeon Anti-Lag 2 exits Technical Preview as it becomes a part of the latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 GPU driver release.

AMD launched its revamped latency reduction technology, Radeon Anti-Lag 2, in May. However, its debut with Valve's Counter-Strike 2 was part of an opt-in Technical Preview driver release, effectively a Beta release. With today's AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 update, Anti-Lag 2 is now official, with all Radeon GPU owners getting access to the technology - supported by Counter-Strike 2.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD notes that Anti-Lag 2 reduces latency by up to 40% when playing in 4K with the Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card and by up to 27% when playing at 1080p using the Ryzen 7 8700G processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. At this stage, Anti-Lag 2 is still only supported by a single game, Counter-Strike 2, and there is no word on what other games might add support in the coming weeks and months.

The latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.6.1 driver release also adds day-one support and optimizations for two games: The First Descendant and Once Human. The former is a fast-paced, free-to-play action RPG shooter, while the latter is a multiplayer open-world survival game.

It also adds new HYPR-TUNE Profiles, which are driver-based optimizations, for Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, Overwatch 2, The First Descendent, F1 24, and Outpost: Infinity Siege. On the back end, the new driver improves AI performance on RDNA GPUs and supports the new Microsoft DirectX 12 Work Graphs 1.0 API.

Here's a look at the fixed issues and known issues.