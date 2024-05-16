AMD Adrenalin 24.5.1 Driver for Radeon GPUs adds support for Ghost of Tsushima and Hellblade 2

AMD's latest driver update for Radeon GPUs adds support for three big PC release: Radeon drivers are here for Ghost of Tsushima, Hellblade 2, and F1 24.

AMD has released Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 for Radeon GPU owners. It adds support for three major PC game releases: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and F1 24.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, image credit: Sucker Punch, PlayStation.

Ghost of Tsushima and Hellblade II are two of the biggest PC game releases this month, so make sure you update to the new Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 driver if you plan on picking one or both of these up. The new driver also adds four games to the supported HYPR-Tune titles list, enabling AMD HYPR-RX frame generation, Radeon Super Resolution, and Anti-Lag. These are Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, and The Last of Us Part I.

The new driver also improves AI support and performance with Radeon hardware, with AMD citing "Adobe Creative Cloud, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Topaz Photo & Video AI, and many more" - though it doesn't provide any specific driver-related performance data.

The latest driver also fixes issues for World of Warcraft players with RDNA GPUs and those experiencing crashes in OVerwatrch 2 with older Radeon RX 5000 Series cards. Outstanding issues include some relating to Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas failing to launch and a new one relating to recording and streaming while playing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Here are the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 Release Notes.