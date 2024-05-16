AMD Adrenalin 24.5.1 Driver for Radeon GPUs adds support for Ghost of Tsushima and Hellblade 2

AMD has released Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 for Radeon GPU owners. It adds support for three major PC game releases: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and F1 24.
Ghost of Tsushima and Hellblade II are two of the biggest PC game releases this month, so make sure you update to the new Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 driver if you plan on picking one or both of these up. The new driver also adds four games to the supported HYPR-Tune titles list, enabling AMD HYPR-RX frame generation, Radeon Super Resolution, and Anti-Lag. These are Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, and The Last of Us Part I.
The new driver also improves AI support and performance with Radeon hardware, with AMD citing "Adobe Creative Cloud, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Topaz Photo & Video AI, and many more" - though it doesn't provide any specific driver-related performance data.
The latest driver also fixes issues for World of Warcraft players with RDNA GPUs and those experiencing crashes in OVerwatrch 2 with older Radeon RX 5000 Series cards. Outstanding issues include some relating to Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas failing to launch and a new one relating to recording and streaming while playing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.
Here are the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1 Release Notes.
New Game Support
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- F1 24
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Starfield
- The Last of Us™ Part I
AI on AMD
- The latest version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition ensures optimal support and performance, providing the most refined enhancements and optimizations for the best user experience.
- AMD Software can power AI functionality included with leading ISV applications. Content Creators can rely on AMD Software to accelerate AI-enhanced features in many content creation apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Topaz Photo & Video AI and many more.
AI Development on Radeon
- AMD Software enables lower-level AI functionality with popular frameworks like PyTorch and ONNX Runtime on Linux, enabling developers, enthusiasts and researchers to work with AI on select Radeon 7000 series desktop GPUs.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing World of Warcraft or World of Warcraft Classic on RDNA 3 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled.
- Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.
- Corruption around certain water elements may be observed while playing Alan Wake 2 with Radeon Boost enabled.
Known Issues
- Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch. Hotfix pending verification.
- Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
- Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
- Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.
- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Performance Metrics may intermittently fail to update while playing HELLDIVERS 2. Resolution targeted for 24.6.1.
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Resolution targeted for Q3.
