AMD releases statement about new game support for older Radeon GPUs

AMD has put out a new statement clearing up confusion around legacy Radeon GPUs no longer receiving day-one support for new games.

TL;DR: AMD confirms continued day-one game optimization and support for all Radeon GPUs, including RDNA 1 & 2 (RX 5000/6000) and RDNA 3 & 4 (RX 7000/9000) series. Separate driver branches ensure stability and faster feature updates, maintaining performance, security, and reliability for every Radeon gamer.

AMD has put out a statement regarding game optimizations being delivered to owners of older Radeon GPUs, with the company putting out a new blog post titled "Continued Support for Every Radeon Gamer".

Team Red addressed some confusion that erupted after it released the Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 driver, which it said alongside the release of the driver that GPUs using older RDNA architectures such as RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 would be entering "maintenance mode". That message resulted in many owners of these GPUs believing they would stop receiving day-one game optimization support and merely receive critical firmware and other necessary updates. However, that isn't the case.

AMD explains that it has broken up its architectures into two separate branches, RDNA 1 & 2, and RDNA 3 & 4. This structure enables the company to roll out continued support for all Radeon owners, which includes day-one game optimizations. More specifically, AMD adds that it will still be providing day-one game support for RDNA 1 & 2 GPU owners, which includes the Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series, and its RDNA 3 & 4 owners, which is the Radeon RX 7000 and RX 9000 series GPUs.

We've heard your feedback and want to clear up the confusion around the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 driver release.