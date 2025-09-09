AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 adds day one support for Borderlands 4

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 adds game support for Borderlands 4 and the recently released Hell Is Us. It's also a big one for FSR 4.

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 delivers day-one support for Borderlands 4 and Hell Is Us, expands FSR 4 to over 85 DirectX 12 games for Radeon RX 9000 Series, and fixes crashes in key titles. Known issues include intermittent crashes on select Radeon RX models, with ongoing fixes planned.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 is here, and it adds day one support for this weekend's big release, Borderlands 4. It also adds support for the recently released Hell Is Us, a new third-person action-adventure set in a hostile world that is receiving favorable reviews from both critics and players.

The latest AMD graphics driver is also a big one for Radeon RX 9000 Series owners, as it expands FSR 4 support to over 85 DirectX 12 games with existing FSR 3.1 integrations. RDNA 4 owners simply need to enable the global FSR 4 toggle in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, and the driver will automatically update FSR 3.1 to the latest version of FSR 4. Head here for the complete list of games now featuring FSR 4 support.

This driver update also addresses a few issues, including one where enabling FSR 4 would cause WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers to crash on Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. Here are the full release notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 Release Notes