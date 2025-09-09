AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 adds day one support for Borderlands 4

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 is here, and it adds day one support for this weekend's big release, Borderlands 4. It also adds support for the recently released Hell Is Us, a new third-person action-adventure set in a hostile world that is receiving favorable reviews from both critics and players.
The latest AMD graphics driver is also a big one for Radeon RX 9000 Series owners, as it expands FSR 4 support to over 85 DirectX 12 games with existing FSR 3.1 integrations. RDNA 4 owners simply need to enable the global FSR 4 toggle in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, and the driver will automatically update FSR 3.1 to the latest version of FSR 4. Head here for the complete list of games now featuring FSR 4 support.
This driver update also addresses a few issues, including one where enabling FSR 4 would cause WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers to crash on Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. Here are the full release notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 Release Notes
New Game Support
- Borderlands 4
- Hell Is Us
New Game Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)
- FSR 4 can be enabled for most games that support FSR 3.1 with DirectX 12.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Corruption may appear while playing Mafia: The Old Country on Radeon RX 6600 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers with FSR 4 enabled on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- PlayStation VR controllers are not detected while playing SteamVR.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Ray Tracing enabled and recording with AMD Software on Radeon RX 7600, 7700, and 7800 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon RX 7900 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K25 in MyCareer mode on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products. AMD is actively working on a resolution to be released as soon as possible.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen processors such as the Ryzen AI 300 series and the Ryzen 7000 series.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Corruption (missing scan travel lines) may be observed while playing GTFO on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled.