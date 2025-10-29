AMD drops New Game Support for RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 GPUs in its latest Radeon driver

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 for Radeon graphics cards is here, with the company adding new game support for Battlefield 6 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. However, it seems that, with this new driver, New Game Support will be limited to "Radeon RX 7000 and 9000 series graphics products" going forward, even though the driver is compatible with Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 Series graphics cards.
'Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support' in the driver is also limited to RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 products, suggesting AMD is ending RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 PC gaming support. However, in the Known Issues for Battlefield 6 on RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 GPUs, the latest driver lists crashes and timeouts when playing on Ryzen AI chips, as well as issues with streaming the game on Radeon hardware.
On the plus side, this new driver fixes a long list of issues across a wide range of games. So, if you've got a Radeon graphics card or Ryzen APU with integrated graphics and are playing The Last of Us Part II, FBC: Firebreak, GTFO, NBA 2K25, or Baldur's Gate 3, be sure to grab the latest Adrenalin Edition here.
- Read more: AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 adds day one support for Borderlands 4
- Read more: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 25.6.2 adds FSR 4 to more games, fixes 9060 XT issues
- Read more: AMD's new Adrenalin 25.8.1 Radeon driver is a big one, Battlefield 6, Mafia, FSR 4, and more
The latest driver also adds support for a brand-new chip, the entry-level AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 with integrated Radeon 820M graphics. It also introduces Work Graphs for Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards, which is very cool to see as this new technology is all about improving performance, reducing CPU overhead, and even reducing VRAM usage.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 Release Notes
New Product Support
- AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
New Game Support
- Battlefield 6 (DX12)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (DX12)
Expanded Vulkan Support
- VK_EXT_shader_float8
- VK_KHR_video_decode_vp9
- VK_KHR_video_encode_av1
- VK_KHR_video_encode_quantization_map
- VK_AMDX_dense_geometry_format
- VK_KHR_shader_untyped_pointers
- VK_KHR_present_mode_fifo_latest_ready
- VK_EXT_present_mode_fifo_latest_ready
- VK_KHR_present_id2
- VK_KHR_present_wait2
Work Graphs Support
- Initial introduction of Work Graphs support on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
Important Information
- When downgrading to previous version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition it is recommended to use AMD Cleanup Utility.
- USB-C power charging has been disabled for Radeon RX 7900 series graphics products. Users requiring this feature are recommended to use AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition version 25.3.1.
- Using a magic string that can be configured in SBIOS by customers, the driver will determine what codec must be disabled, this includes HEVC, H264, VP9 and AV1. This is available on Radeon RX 7000 and 9000 series graphics products.
- New Game Support and Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support is available to Radeon RX 7000 and 9000 series graphics products.
Fixed Issues
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part II on Radeon RX 7900 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen processors such as the Ryzen AI 300 series and the Ryzen 8000 series.
- Corruption (missing scan travel lines) may be observed while playing GTFO on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing NBA 2K25 in MyCareer mode on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products. AMD is actively working on a resolution to be released as soon as possible.
- Stutter may be observed While playing Baldur's Gate 3 on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 9000 and 7000 series.
- Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing Serious Sam 4 on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Shadow corruption on left eye is seen while playing VTOL VR on Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- CVE-2023-4969 (RDNA only), CVE-2024-21969 (RDNA only), CVE-2024-36323, CVE-2024-36325, CVE-2024-36333, CVE-2025-61964, CVE-2025-61965, CVE-2025-61966, CVE-2025-61967, CVE-2025-61968
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Battlefield 6 on AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Roblox Player (Car Zone Racing & Drifting) when task switching between media on Radeon RX 7000 series products.
- Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing Battlefield 6 with AMD Record and Stream on some AMD Graphics Products.
- Radeon Anti-Lag 2 option may not be available while playing Counter-Strike 2 (DX11) with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the Vulkan API as a temporary workaround.