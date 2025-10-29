AMD drops New Game Support for RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 GPUs in its latest Radeon driver

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 leaves Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 behind when it comes to 'New Game Support' and optimization for new releases.

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 introduces new game support for Battlefield 6 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, but only for Radeon RX 7000 and 9000 series GPUs. It adds expanded Vulkan extensions, Work Graphs for RX 9000, and fixes multiple game-related issues while phasing out RDNA 1 and 2 support.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 for Radeon graphics cards is here, with the company adding new game support for Battlefield 6 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. However, it seems that, with this new driver, New Game Support will be limited to "Radeon RX 7000 and 9000 series graphics products" going forward, even though the driver is compatible with Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 Series graphics cards.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

'Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support' in the driver is also limited to RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 products, suggesting AMD is ending RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 PC gaming support. However, in the Known Issues for Battlefield 6 on RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 GPUs, the latest driver lists crashes and timeouts when playing on Ryzen AI chips, as well as issues with streaming the game on Radeon hardware.

On the plus side, this new driver fixes a long list of issues across a wide range of games. So, if you've got a Radeon graphics card or Ryzen APU with integrated graphics and are playing The Last of Us Part II, FBC: Firebreak, GTFO, NBA 2K25, or Baldur's Gate 3, be sure to grab the latest Adrenalin Edition here.

The latest driver also adds support for a brand-new chip, the entry-level AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 with integrated Radeon 820M graphics. It also introduces Work Graphs for Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards, which is very cool to see as this new technology is all about improving performance, reducing CPU overhead, and even reducing VRAM usage.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 Release Notes