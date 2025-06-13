AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 25.6.2 adds FSR 4 to more games, fixes 9060 XT issues

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 is a new optional driver update for Radeon owners that adds support for two new games, the sci-fi survival action of The Alters and Remedy's FBC: Firebreak, which is the co-op shooter set in the Control universe. This driver is also great for RDNA 4 owners with a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU, adding FSR 4 support to four more games.
A list that includes The Alters, Delta Force, Dragonkin: The Banished, and RoadCraft. FSR 4, exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, is AMD's AI-powered upgrade to its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology. As seen in our reviews of Radeon RX 9070 Series and Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs (check them out here), it dramatically improves image quality. It brings FSR technology into the same realm as NVIDIA's popular DLSS.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 is a notable release as it also fixes some game-specific issues with the new Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon RX 9070 Series. From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to The Last of Us Part I, here are the full Release Notes for the latest Radeon driver update.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 Optional Update Release Notes
Highlights
New Game Support
- The Alters
- FBC: Firebreak
New Game Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)
- The Alters
- Delta Force
- Dragonkin: The Banished
- RoadCraft
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Stutter and lower than expected performance may be observed when using alt-tab and streaming to Discord with multiple monitors.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with Ray Tracing enabled on Radeon RX 9060 XT.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed when first launching The Last of Us Part I on Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics products.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution enabled on Radeon RX 9070 XT. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution as a temporary workaround.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon RX 9000 series.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.
- Stutter may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03 'Verdansk' map on some AMD Graphics Products.
- Stutter and lower than expected performance may be observed while playing 4K resolution YouTube videos in Chrome. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to play videos in full screen as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing FBC: Firebreak on some AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and some AMD Ryzen 7000 series APU products.