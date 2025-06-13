AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 25.6.2 adds FSR 4 to more games, fixes 9060 XT issues

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 25.6.2 is a new optional driver that also adds day one support to two new games - The Alters and FBC: Firebreak.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 is a new optional driver update for Radeon owners that adds support for two new games, the sci-fi survival action of The Alters and Remedy's FBC: Firebreak, which is the co-op shooter set in the Control universe. This driver is also great for RDNA 4 owners with a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU, adding FSR 4 support to four more games.

Remedy's FBC: Firebreak launches on June 17 for PC and consoles.

A list that includes The Alters, Delta Force, Dragonkin: The Banished, and RoadCraft. FSR 4, exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, is AMD's AI-powered upgrade to its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology. As seen in our reviews of Radeon RX 9070 Series and Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs (check them out here), it dramatically improves image quality. It brings FSR technology into the same realm as NVIDIA's popular DLSS.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 is a notable release as it also fixes some game-specific issues with the new Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon RX 9070 Series. From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to The Last of Us Part I, here are the full Release Notes for the latest Radeon driver update.