AMD promotes its Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs for 1000FPS+ gaming in popular esports titles

AMD says that gaming at 1080p 1000FPS+ is possible on popular esports games with their Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9950X3D processors and high-end GPUs.

TL;DR: AMD's high-end Ryzen 9000X3D processors, including the 9950X3D and 9800X3D, can achieve over 1000FPS in popular esports titles like CS2 and Valorant when paired with top GPUs and optimized settings. This breakthrough highlights AMD's leadership in extreme gaming performance at 1080p resolution.

AMD is now promoting that its high-end Ryzen 9000X3D processors, including the 9950X3D and 9800X3D when paired with a high-end GPU, can play popular esports games at over 1000FPS.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

At a recent media event in China, AMD talked about being able to reach the very lofty heights of 1000FPS+ gaming in a bunch of esports games including Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, League of Legends, PUBG, and Naraka: Bladepoint using its Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors.

AMD says that it's not just the desktop Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs that can reach 1000FPS+ in these games, but its Ryzen 9 9955HX3D laptop processor, which I reviewed recently inside of the MSI Raider A18 HX A9W gaming laptop.

AMD notes you'll need to have Windows 11 OS (version 24H2), VBS (Virtualization-Based Security), and AMD SAM (Smart Access Memory) disabled, in order to push all 6 of those esports games to 1000FPS+ at 1080p on GPUs including the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, and RTX 5090/D graphics cards.

In recent news, Chinese monitor manufacturer Antgamer revealed its new 1000Hz zoned backlit display, which will drive 1000FPS gaming, with the new gaming monitor dropping in 2026. Not only that, but TCL has been teasing its 4K 1000Hz display which will require graphics cards from the future... like the GeForce RTX 6090 or RDNA 5-powered Radeon RX series GPU.