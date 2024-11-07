AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D overclocked to 6.9GHz: 1000FPS in CS2, 2000FPS in Valorant at 100W power

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D overclocked to 6.9GHz and smashes 1000FPS in Counter-Strike 2, and over 2000FPS in Valorant with just 100W power consumption.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is here, and it's already been overclocked to 6.9GHz and achieving an incredible 1000FPS+ in Counter-Strike 2 and a mind-blowing 2000FPS+ in Valorant.

The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor was chilled with LN2 cooling and pushed to 6.9GHz (Elon Musk would be proud of this) by ASUS China General Manager Tony Yu. Being ASUS, Tony used the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard (yeah, not the X870E variant) with the 9800X3D pushed to between 6.7GHz and 6.9GHz.

Tony ran the 9800X3D overclocked on the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard with 32GB of DDR5-6000 (CL30) memory and NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Running the 9800X3D through Cinebench R23 saw the overclocked 6.9GHz chip pushing 30,513 points which is a 36% increase over the PBO scores from the 9800X3D.

With all of the cores and threads on the overclocked 9800X3D used, Cinebench R23 was seeing the chip use 200W of power under peak load. But that's with all of the 8 cores and 16 threads being maxed out, with gaming showing even more impressive results with the overclocked 9800X3D @ 6.9GHz.

Counter-Strike 2 running on the overclocked 9800X3D at 6.9GHz saw 1200FPS+ (well, 1262.9FPS to be exact from the screenshot) which matches the performance from Intel's Core i9-14900K processor (1300FPS+ on the 14900K but running at 8GHz) and using FAR more power than the 100W or so that the overclocked 9800X3D uses.

Tony managed an incredible 2000FPS+ in Valorant on its character selection menu, with 1500FPS+ at max and around 1100FPS average in-game at 1080p and using maxed-out settings.

In this scenario, pumping out 1000FPS+ in Valorant, the overclocked 9800X3D was sipping just 100W of power... incredible results.

In his review of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Chris Szewczyk said: "The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a gaming powerhouse with none of the weaknesses of prior X3D chips. It delivers the excellent gaming performance we've come to expect, but its high clock speeds mean it doesn't give up performance in non-gaming applications".

His last words: "In conclusion, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in a class of its own when it comes to gaming. However, it's important to remember that its benefits will only apply to those using high-end graphics cards or if you're looking to push hundreds of FPS in competitive shooters. Beyond gaming, it's a strong all-rounder, too. That couldn't be said of prior X3D chips, which gave up too much performance outside gaming".