Chinese company Antgamer unveils 1000Hz zoned backlit display, will release in 2026

Antgamer teases its upcoming 1000Hz Backlit Display, will launch next year and most likely need a GeForce RTX 7090 for 4K at 1000FPS.

Chinese monitor manufacturer HKC and its sub-brand Antgamer have just teased a new backlit display prototype, teasing an insane 1000Hz refresh rate and zoned backlighting for improved clarity.

Antgamer recently unveiled its new ANT257PF gaming monitor featuring a blistering-fast 750Hz refresh rate, and with most higher-end gaming monitors shipping with between 240Hz to 500Hz refresh rates with the backlight being on continuously, sample-and-hold blur can get in the way and tarnish your high FPS experience.

The company is addressing this with its new 1000Hz Backlit Display at a recent conference in China, with the tweaked 1000Hz monitor sporting a zoned backlight system. On regular LCDs the entire backlight turns on and off as a single unit, where a zoned backlighting system will see the backlight divided up into multiple smaller zones, which can be individually controlled.

This assists in providing improved contrast and in high refresh rate monitors it syncs the zones with the refresh cycles of the monitor, in this case, 1000Hz. The new Antgamer 1000Hz backlit display will have backlight zones synced with the refresh rate, combining it with the Black Frame insertion technique, which inserts black frames between real frames in order to improve visual quality and enhance fluidity, something you'll want in a 1000Hz beast display.

With each of the backlit zones strobing quickly, Antgamer's new 1000Hz monitor will reduce motion blur so that users' eyes don't hold the previous frames for too long, improving quality at high refresh rate levels like 1000Hz. Antgamer says its new 1000Hz backlit display will be launching in 2026, while its ANT257PF gaming monitor and its 750Hz refresh rate on the market for $1100.