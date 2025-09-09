Intel getting closer to launching its more powerful Arc B770 'Battlemage' GPU

A new shipping manifest with potential Intel Arc B770 packaging has been spotted, pointing to Big Battlemage finally making its way to PC gamers.

TL;DR: Intel is likely preparing to launch the Arc B770 desktop GPU by late 2025, featuring 32 Xe2 cores, 16GB VRAM, and a 256-bit memory interface. Positioned between the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 5070, this mid-range card aims to enhance 1440p gaming with advanced AI-driven XeSS 2 technology.

Intel launched its first second-generation desktop 'Battlemage' graphics card late last year with the Intel Arc B580 (check out our full review here). Targeting the mainstream market, it presented a compelling alternative to the GeForce RTX 4060, and with 12GB of VRAM, it was better suited for 1440p gaming. However, this cut-down model wasn't the Intel Arc B770 many were expecting, which left many wondering when we might see Big Battlemage.

Ahead of Computex 2025, rumors circulated that Intel would showcase the Arc B770 in Taipei, but it ultimately failed to appear. Although the Intel Arc B770 hasn't been officially announced, Intel has repeatedly responded to community questions on social media with a variety of 'stay tuned' replies after its no-show.

Well, we can start up the Intel Arc B770 hype train once again, as @Haze2K1 on X has spotted a shipping manifest for product packaging with the G31 tag. Based on previous leaks, the Intel Arc B770 is reportedly based on the "BMG-G31" chip, and a similar shipping manifest for packaging was discovered a few months before the Intel Arc B580's launch in December 2024.

What does this mean? There's a good chance that Intel is preparing to launch the Arc B770 desktop gaming GPU in November or December of this year, with the more powerful GPU set to feature 32 Xe2 cores and 16GB of VRAM on a faster 256-bit memory interface. As a mid-range GPU, its performance should fall somewhere between that of the GeForce RTX 4070 and the GeForce RTX 5070, so pricing will play a crucial role in its reception.

Intel's second-generation Arc graphics cards are already in a strong position, driver and feature-set-wise, with regular updates and the arrival of XeSS 2, which offers AI-based Super Resolution and Frame Generation technologies.