Intel Arc B770, aka Big Battlemage, could be a 300W GPU

New shipping manifests indicate that Intel is testing a new desktop GPU with a 300W TDP rating, and it could be the long-rumored Intel Arc B770.

TL;DR: The Intel Arc B770, powered by the BMG-G31 chip with 32 Xe2 cores and 16GB GDDR6, is a rumored mid-range GPU targeting competitors like the GeForce RTX 4070. Expected to feature up to 300W TDP and multiple SKUs, it may debut at CES 2026 with gaming, workstation, and AI variants.

The Intel Arc B770, also referred to as Big Battlemage, has been quietly rumored to be on the way for almost a year now. Powered by the BMG-G31 chip with 32 Xe2 cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, it's expected that the Arc B770 would be a mid-range alternative to something like the GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 5070 in much the same way the Arc B580 is a mainstream alternative to the GeForce RTX 4060.

In addition to Intel confirming the BMG-G31 chip in a recent software update, rumors about the Intel Arc B770 are ramping up, with new custom listings suggesting the mid-range Battlemage GPU could feature a TDP as high as 300W. This would be surprising, as the Intel Arc A770 featured a 225W TDP, and the Intel Arc B770's GPU would use a more efficient 5nm process.

Now, the custom listings refer to a shipment of GPU brackets, with similar codes and naming that were spotted before the launch of the Intel Arc B580. So even though "N38341-001 TASDK 300W GPU BRKT 0.8" doesn't specifically mention the Arc B770 or BMG-G31 GPU, it does match the previous naming utilized for desktop Arc products.

In addition to the PC gaming-focused Intel Arc B770, which has yet to be officially confirmed, it's rumored that the BMG-G31 GPU will be used across multiple SKUs, meaning we will see workstation- and AI-oriented Arc Pro variants with different memory configurations.

With BMG-G31 showing up in the latest patch notes for the company's Intel VTune Profiler performance analysis tool, and the existence of customs clearance information for GPU hardware with naming similar to what ended up on the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU, which is the company's Founders Edition or reference model, there's a good chance that we could see Big Battlemage in some form at CES 2026.