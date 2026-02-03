Intel Arc B770, aka Big Battlemage, has reportedly been canceled due to AI

A new report citing sources at Intel is saying that the company has canceled the Intel Arc B770 in favor of the workstation, AI-focused Arc Pro B70.

TL;DR: Intel has canceled the Intel Arc B770 gaming GPU due to DRAM shortages and financial concerns, shifting focus to the AI-focused Intel Arc Pro B70 workstation card with 32GB VRAM, expected in Q1 2026. This move targets affordable AI solutions amid rising memory costs and market shifts.

Recent rumors indicate that Intel's next discrete GPU launch will be the workstation-focused Intel Arc Pro B70, which will reportedly ship with 32GB of VRAM sometime in Q1 2026. As a workstation card with a decent chunk of memory, the Intel Arc Pro B70 will undoubtedly be positioned as an affordable AI solution along the lines of the current Intel Arc Pro B60.

For those that need a refresher, the Arc Pro B60 shares the same GPU chip as the gaming-focused Intel Arc B580. Released at the tail end of 2024, the Intel Arc B580, with its second-generation Arc Battlemage architecture, 12GB of VRAM, a $250 price, and performance better than the GeForce RTX 4060, was something of a disruptor. Which is why many have been wanting to see an Intel Arc B770 follow-up, aka Big Battlemage.

The Intel Arc B770, built on the more powerful BMG-31 GPU with 32 Xe Cores and 16GB of VRAM, has been rumored to launch for a while, with the latest reports pointing to a potential Q1 2026 release. Well, it seems that's no longer happening: a new report indicates that the Intel Arc B770 PC gaming graphics card has been canceled due to the memory crisis and the AI boom.

Which is why the latest rumors point to an imminent release of the AI-focused Intel Arc Pro B70, which is powered by the same BMG-31 GPU that was on track to debut in the Intel Arc B770. According to a report on XDA, Intel has canceled its plans for a second Battlemage gaming GPU due to a "lack of financial viability." Translation: With DRAM shortages and massive price hikes, it no longer makes sense to release a card that was always meant to be an affordable alternative to GeForce RTX 4070 and 5060 Ti.

Ultimately, this is a decision that makes sense even though we'd love to go hands-on with an Intel Arc B770. Intel's second-generation Battlemage architecture was a massive leap forward for the company's discrete and integrated GPU technology, so it would have been nice to see a mid-range offering that could provide more competition in a GeForce-dominated market.