Intel confirms new Arc B770 GPU in response to a fan on social media

Intel name dropped the Intel Arc B770 desktop graphics card, aka Big Battlemage, in response to a fan on social media. Could we be getting an announcement?

When the mainstream and entry-level Intel Arc B580 launched in December 2024, we were all expecting to see the flagship mid-range Intel Arc B770 sometime this year. There have been several rumors pointing to a potential 'Big Battlemage' launch throughout this year, and just when we were about to lose hope, Intel updated its VTune Profiler performance analysis tool, adding support for the BMG-G31 GPU, which is the chip that will power the Intel Arc B770 or an AI-focused workstation equivalent.

Throw in shipping manifests detailing brackets and parts for a new desktop graphics card, similar to what we saw before the Intel Arc B580's launch, and you could say that the chances of getting an imminent announcement or a CES 2026 reveal are pretty good. Especially now that the official Intel Gaming account on the social media platform X responded to a fan who got excited about upcoming Intel architectures and technologies.

The post, which has since been deleted, basically name-dropped the B770, Panther Lake, and Nova Lake as exciting technologies on the horizon. In response, Intel Gaming opened with, "We're thrilled to hear you're pumped about the B770." Which would be a strange thing to say if there was no plan to release an Intel Arc B770 GPU with the BMG-G31 chip.

Once again, this is Intel hinting at or "confirming but not really confirming" the existence of a more powerful gaming desktop graphics card. For those waiting for a more affordable (we assume) GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 5070 with 16GB of VRAM, the Intel Arc B770 could be worth watching. With 60% more Xe2 cores than the existing Intel Arc B580, it will undoubtedly be Intel's fastest desktop gaming GPU to date, and something built for 1440p gaming.

That said, if CES 2026 comes and goes without us learning anything new or concrete about the Intel Arc B770, it might be time to move on to Celestial, Intel's post-Battlemage next-generation GPU architecture. Especially if we get word that the BMG-G31 will be used for more powerful desktop workstation GPUs built for AI.